F1 Rumor: Insider Reveals Adrian Newey Is Currently Linked With Three Teams
As per a recent statement by BBC F1 correspondent Andrew Benson, Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey has been approached by Williams and Alpine as he evaluates an offer from Aston Martin. This brings a new twist to the narrative set thus far about Formula 1's most coveted aerodynamic expert.
Newey announced his Red Bull exit in May, and since then, he has been linked to McLaren, Ferrari, and Aston Martin. Speculation suggested that Ferrari didn't intend to comply with the 65-year-old's salary demands, while McLaren CEO Zak Brown expressed that he was content with the team's present talent pool.
What fueled Newey's speculated move to Aston Martin was his attendance at the outfit's new Silverstone factory and the reports of him preferring to be based in England. It seemed likely that Newey would be signing with Lawrence Stroll's team.
However, Benson has now added Williams to the mix, a team based out of Grove, England. Team principal James Vowles has been vocal about his plans to upgrade staff and infrastructure for the upcoming seasons, with major plans being drawn for 2026- the year when Formula 1 undergoes a big reset in a new era of regulations.
What adds weight to the Williams theory is the signing of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz for 2025. The big announcement sent a message to the F1 paddock that Williams was now aiming higher by hiring top talent. Vowles explained to Sainz before his signing, the team's roadmap and investments lined up for the long-term future. It is likely that the Spaniard was told about a potential Newey signing, which contributed to his decision to sign with Williams.
The Alpine F1 team has also been linked to the aero guru, which comes after parent company Renault's CEO Luca de Meo's signing of Briatore as the executive advisor, despite his controversial past in the premier class of motorsport.
Briatore has been instrumental in making major changes to Alpine in recent weeks, starting with the hiring of Hitech GP director Oliver Oakes for the role of team principal. In his plan for the team's future, Briatore recently revealed his goal of pushing Alpine to the podium by 2027, with the work to materialize the milestone already set in motion, and Newey is reported to be a part of it. What connects the dots is the team's headquarters located in Enstone, England.
Following the race at Zandvoort, Benson answered a question from a fan about Newey's future move. He stated on BBC:
"This is one of the most interesting topics in F1 - and one of the most uncertain.
"When Newey announced he was leaving Red Bull, a number of teams seemed to be in the running to sign him. But these have gradually fallen by the wayside.
"First, it became clear that Ferrari was not going to happen. Then McLaren Racing chief executive officer Zak Brown said they were not going to take him.
"Aston Martin have made him an offer, which Newey is evaluating. Williams, where Newey achieved his first successes in F1 from 1991-96, have expressed their interest. And Alpine have now entered the race.
"Newey is said to have had pretty extensive talks with Alpine executive adviser Flavio Briatore.
"The 65-year-old is still believed to be evaluating his options."