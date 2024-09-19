F1 Rumor: Jos Verstappen Has 'Handshake Deal' With Red Bull Rival For Max
Max Verstappen’s future in Formula 1 is under intense speculation as new rumors surface about a potential "handshake deal" between his father, Jos Verstappen, and rival team Mercedes.
The German media has released reports suggesting that Jos Verstappen and Toto Wolff have come to a gentleman’s agreement, setting the stage for Max to possibly switch teams when the new F1 regulations kick in come 2026. The report from F1-Insider states:
"In addition, there is supposedly already a handshake agreement between Jos Verstappen and Toto Wolff. Verstappen's Red Bull contract, which the three-time champion signed until 2028, does not change this. It contains exit clauses that Verstappen can invoke for 2026 under certain conditions." [Translated by Google]
Despite Max's contract with Red Bull extending until 2028, the car’s recent performance struggles are casting shadows on a previously dominant partnership. The RB20's lackluster consistency has culminated in Verstappen’s seven-race winless streak leading up to the Singapore Grand Prix. As a result, Lando Norris is closing in as a formidable challenger to Verstappen’s once-secure lead in the championship race.
This comes ahead of the uncertainty over the performance of Red Bull Powertrains, which is in partnership with Ford, from the 2026 season. Honda, which has been the engine partner of Red Bull since 2019 (2018 for VCARB, then Toro Rosso), is parting ways with the Austrian team to work with Aston Martin. Mercedes also has a strong record of producing successful power units.
Additionally, former Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey is set to join Aston Martin next year. Newey’s departure from Red Bull could lead to a shift in the engineering performance that has traditionally underpinned the team's success. He holds a notable interest in Verstappen, with speculative intentions of drawing the champion to Aston Martin for the 2026 season. Newey’s reputation for designing race-dominant cars could be a significant pull factor for Verstappen if Red Bull's current trajectory isn't corrected.
While the rumored deal remains speculative, the periods leading up to 2026 will be decisive. The regulatory changes promise a reshuffled deck, and teams are already mulling over their positions and performance forecasts.
2024 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 313 points
2. Lando Norris - 254 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points
7. George Russell - 143 points
8. Sergio Perez - 143 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
2024 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 476 points
2. Red Bull - 456 points
3. Ferrari - 425 points
4. Mercedes - 309 points
5. Aston Martin - 82 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points