F1 Rumor: Kevin Magnussen's Future Outside Haas Revealed by Report
There have been plenty of questions surrounding Kevin Magnussen's career trajectory following his imminent exit from the Haas F1 Team at the end of the 2024 season. A potential move of this seasoned Danish driver from Formula 1 to the World Endurance Championship (WEC) has now been reported by Endurance-Info, a website which is usually correct in its reporting.
Magnussen's departure marks the end of his second stint with Haas, a journey that has been a challenging one for the driver. This move aligns with other dynamics seen across the likes of WEC as an anticipated hypercar seat vacancy in the BMW M Team WRT for the upcoming WEC season is up for grabs. Their current driver, Marco Wittmann, is expected to be moving to IMSA with BMW M Team RLL, leaving a coveted spot open on the WEC roster. As speculation now grows about the identity of his successor, it's reported that Magnussen could indeed fill his shoes.
Throughout his time with Haas, Kevin Magnussen has demonstrated commendable tenacity and skill, traits valued deeply by his team. However, with the upcoming reshaping of Haas, which sees Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon taking helm while Nico Hulkenberg moves to Sauber (Audi), Magnussen finds himself forced to explore other opportunities. Despite his contract not being renewed, Magnussen retains aspirations for Formula 1, eyeing potential openings with other teams. But as the season draws to a close, open seats have become scarce.
Magnussen's adaptability extends beyond Formula 1, as evidenced by his previous foray into IndyCar with a one-off race for Arrow McLaren in 2021.
Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu has hinted that Kevin Magnussen's expertise may still be leveraged by the team in a consultative or advisory capacity, recognizing the inherent value in his extensive experience. With a current reported earnings of £4 million annually as a driver, Magnussen could well retain some form of relationship.