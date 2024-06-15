F1 Rumor: Kimi Antonelli Contract Deal Done With Mercedes For 2025
Kimi Antonelli, a burgeoning young star, has reportedly secured a position at Mercedes originally slated for Lewis Hamilton until the end of 2025 according to Bild. This significant development follows Lewis Hamilton's unexpected decision to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari starting next season, a move described as one of the most momentous driver changes in the sport's history.
At just 17, Antonelli has moved rapidly through the ranks, currently placed sixth in his debut Formula 2 season, and is an integral part of the Brackley squad's junior program. His progression aligns well with Mercedes’ strategic pivot towards harnessing young talent, underscored by team manager Toto Wolff’s recent remarks.
"We want to concentrate on Kimi Antonelli, young drivers are our future," stated Wolff, highlighting a clear shift in Mercedes’ long-term vision. “We want to commit to that, to young drivers and that is what we’ve told Carlos.”
The decision to recruit Antonelli comes after Mercedes ended discussions with Carlos Sainz and chose not to pursue Red Bull's Max Verstappen further. Mercedes' history with Verstappen—who joined Red Bull after a hesitation on Mercedes’ part—left Wolff regretting the lost opportunity, an experience he indicated he didn’t want to repeat with Antonelli.
Antonelli's promise was notably visible during private tests with the 2022 season cars, where he demonstrated a level of skill and adaptability that caught the eyes of Mercedes' top brass. This training within their junior program sets a solid groundwork for his elevation to one of the most coveted seats in Formula 1.
Although there has been no official confirmation from Mercedes regarding the young Italian taking over Hamilton’s prestigious seat alongside George Russell, this would come as no surprise. Although like all rumors, this needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.
As we look towards the 2025 Formula 1 season, the implications of Antonelli’s entry into the highest echelon are immense. Not only does it highlight a potentially seismic shift in the German outfit, focusing more on youth and long-term growth, but it also sets the stage for a fresh, dynamic competition narrative in the sport.