F1 Rumor: Lewis Hamilton Close To Signing Huge New Sponsor As Monster Energy Partnership Ends
F1 fans might soon see a big change for Lewis Hamilton off the track, as rumors mount about him landing a huge new sponsor deal. The seven-time champion, who’s set to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for the 2025 season, is said to be close to signing with energy drink company Celsius.
This comes as his long-standing partnership with Monster Energy is nearing its end. The collaboration between Hamilton and Monster Energy started back in 2017, and over the years, they’ve done some pretty exciting things together, like the unforgettable 2019 ride swap with motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi in Valencia.
Monster Energy has been a big name in Formula 1. They joined the sport in 2010 with a partnership with Mercedes. The relationship has been fruitful, offering both brand exposure and interesting ventures, like the creation of Hamilton's own drink, "Lewis Hamilton Zero Sugar." The partnership with Hamilton was valued at about $10.4 million each year.
Recently, Monster Energy decided to end its relationship with Mercedes to start fresh with McLaren in 2024, right when Hamilton announced his big move to Ferrari. It seems like the timing might work out well for everyone involved. On the other hand, Celsius, the company Hamilton might switch to, is already related to Ferrari. Since 2023, they’ve been teamed up, giving them a firm presence not only in Formula 1 but also in NASCAR. This could mean big news for both Celsius and Hamilton if the deal goes through. It’s not confirmed yet, but it seems like both parties are eager to finalize things imminently.
Speaking about his upcoming move to Ferrari when he made the announcement in February 2024, the British driver explained:
“I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together.
"Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It's a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make.
"But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together.
"I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows, one to remember.”