F1 Rumor: Lewis Hamilton Replacement Signs Mercedes Contract With Announcement Expected Imminently
A report suggests that Lewis Hamilton's replacement, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, has already signed a contract with Mercedes, and the announcement will be made during the Italian Grand Prix weekend at Monza.
This development follows team principal Toto Wolff's expressed determination to bring Antonelli on board, even delaying a decision on Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to ensure the right candidate was chosen. With Sainz's move to Williams confirmed just before the summer break, Antonelli emerged as the clear frontrunner for the Mercedes seat, solidifying his future with the team.
Wolff initially set his sights on securing Red Bull driver Max Verstappen for the next season, especially given Red Bull's internal turmoil and the departure of key figures like chief technical officer Adrian Newey. However, as the likelihood of luring Verstappen diminished, Wolff turned his focus to the promising talent of Antonelli, ultimately signing him for the upcoming season.
Kimi Antonelli has rapidly established himself as a future star, having clinched multiple junior championships before advancing to F2. Despite a challenging start to the season with the struggling Prema team, his talent has shone through in recent weeks, securing victories at both the British and Hungarian Grands Prix.
These breakthrough victories were preceded by an intensive testing program with Mercedes, where the Italian driver honed his skills in the team's 2021 and 2022 F1 cars. Antonelli's extensive runs at iconic circuits like Imola and Silverstone were part of a deliberate strategy to prepare him for a potential F1 debut.
According to a report by the Italian publication Autosprint, as cited by PlanetF1.com, Antonelli has already secured a contract to race for Mercedes next season. The team is expected to make the official announcement just before the Italian Grand Prix on September 1.
Wolff has instilled great faith in the 17-year-old driver for a long time, and he even went on to call him a "calculated risk" for the team. Citing McLaren's driver Oscar Piastri's example, the Mercedes team boss told Autosport Wereld:
“So I’m happy to take a risk with Antonelli, because it’s a calculated risk.
“If you look at the progress of [Oscar] Piastri, it took him a year and a half to compete for victory at the level of team-mate Lando Norris. We want to try and do the same with Kimi.
“In 2025, with the changes in 2026, we’ll be in transition anyway, so it’s a good season to form him into our team."
Hamilton, who moves to Ferrari in 2025, also voted to have Antonelli as the next Mercedes driver. Speaking at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, he told the media:
“Honestly, I have no idea what Toto’s plans are but, for me, taking on a youngster would be [the right move].
“If it was my job, my role, I’d probably take on Kimi.”