F1 Rumor: Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Race Engineer Revealed
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari race engineer has been reported by Italian media outlet, La Gazzetta Dello Sport ahead of his debut with the team this year.
The report claims that Riccardo Adami is being named as Hamilton's potential race engineer. Adami, with a solid reputation in F1, began his career over two decades ago with Minardi and moved through the ranks as the team changed hands and identities. His experience spans multiple high-caliber drivers, and his transition to Ferrari in 2015 gave him the opportunity to work with drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz Jr.
Hamilton, after a long partnership with Mercedes, will not bring his trusted race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington along, as Bonnington has chosen to remain with Mercedes to nurture emerging talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
The relationship between Hamilton and Ferrari's key personnel appears promising, with Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari's team principal, sharing a successful past with Hamilton. Their history dates back to their collaboration in the GP2 series, potentially smoothing Hamilton's adaptation to the new team environment.
Additionally, Mercedes alumni Loic Serra, now serving as an engineer, and Jerome D'Ambrosio will be familiar faces for the seven-time champion.
Speaking about his relationship with Bono, Hamilton commented to the media following the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi:
"I noticed that as well, when he told me, I was like: 'I can't even remember the last time he told me hammer-time.'
"I remember when I told Bono to say hammer-time back in our first year together, I was like: 'don't tell me to go faster, tell me it's hammer-time.'
"What a roller-coaster ride its been with Bono, he's been one of my closest friends for many years and it is something I didn't expect to have because he worked with Michael Schumacher, other great drivers.
"But he stood by me and for an engineer to stick with someone as frustrating and as painful as it can sometimes be, he stood by me every single day without failing."
