F1 Rumor: Lewis Hamilton To 'Sponsor Himself' In Huge New Deal With Ferrari
According to F1 journalist Joe Saward, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton might be looking to "sponsor himself" when he joins Ferrari in 2025, through his own non-alcoholic tequila brand, Almave.
Saward commented in his latest Green Notebook:
"One interesting rumour in the Singapore paddock was that Lewis Hamilton might end up sponsoring himself at Ferrari. OK, that sounds a bit odd, but in August the giant French Pernod Ricard company, the second largest wine and spirits company in the world, bought into a non-alcoholic tequila brand called Almave, which just happens to be owned by a certain L Hamilton, in league with the Copper firm, which used to manage him and a Mexican distillery called Casa Lumbre."
"The goal of the alliance with Pernod Ricard was to use the French firm for global distribution and to tap into its experience in building up new brands. The word is that Almave might be signed as a Ferrari sponsor next year."
The British driver confirmed the partnership with Pernod Ricard a few weeks ago. Speaking about the new collaboration, Hamilton explained:
"When I decided to embark on this project it was important to me to find partners who could help me realise my vision without compromise.
"I am proud we were able to do that, not just in quality and taste but also with real ingredients and time-honoured techniques.
“Casa Lumbre has been best-in-class in the first part of this journey and I’m proud of what we have achieved together in such a [short] period of time. It’s exciting that Pernod Ricard has, today, become an official stakeholder in Almave; allowing us to unleash the potential of the next stage of our journey, and help take Almave to even more people around the world.”
Alexandre Ricard, chair and CEO of Pernod Ricard, also commented:
“With Almave, Lewis Hamilton and Casa Lumbre have designed something that is truly exceptional in terms of quality, taste, and positioning. Agave is a highly sought-after category across the world.
“Having a non-alcoholic proposition in our premium portfolio that pays full tribute to the craft and savoir-faire of its traditional distillation makes it a true gem.”
Co-founder and master distiller of Casa Lumbre, Ivan Saldaña, added:
“Casa Lumbre is proud to continue its record of partnering with individuals and companies who can support our vision of representing Mexico’s national spirit and plant in an authentic way beyond proof.
“Being able to achieve that type of faithful education to people in all corners of the world is a dream. Thanks to Pernod Ricard, it will soon become the global reference of this very innovative category.”
The rumors suggest that by next year, Almave could very well be featured on the iconic red Ferrari F1 car.