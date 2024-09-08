F1 Rumor: Max Verstappen's Race Engineer Dodges Huge Ferrari And McLaren Offers
A recent report states that Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase has ignored offers from Ferrari and McLaren and is committed to his role at Red Bull. Lambiase has worked closely with the three-time world champion since he joined Red Bull in 2015.
Since Red Bull's dominance in the ground effect era, which began in 2022 and saw it win 21 out of 22 Grands Prix last season, rival teams have targeted key personnel from Red Bull to strengthen their own title contenders. Long-serving figures such as Rob Marshall and Adrian Newey have chosen to leave, with sporting director Jonathan Wheatley now being the latest to resign from his role at the Milton Keynes outfit.
McLaren appointed Marshall as its new technical director of engineering & design last year. The former Red Bull veteran, who had been with the team since 2006, began his role at McLaren on January 1, 2024.
Adrian Newey, Red Bull's chief technical officer and the mastermind behind the team's most successful title contender, the RB19, has been instrumental in the team's dominance during the ground effect era. After spending 18 years at Red Bull since joining in 2006, Newey announced his resignation in May. While his next move has not been confirmed, he is strongly linked with a potential consultancy role at Aston Martin starting in 2025, with an official announcement anticipated from the team on September 10.
Wheatley announced his departure in August due to the limited opportunities for advancement within Red Bull. While he might have been considered for a promotion to team principal, with Christian Horner remaining in place for the foreseeable future, Wheatley chose to accept a new role with Sauber. He will step in as team principal in mid-2025, as Sauber transitions to become the Audi Works team by 2026.
However, according to a report by PlanetF1.com, Lambiase will not be leaving Red Bull anytime soon. Despite receiving lucrative offers from rival teams, the 43-year-old has turned them down and instead signed a new contract to continue as head of race engineering just before the summer break.
The report noted that Lambiase had been approached by Ferrari and McLaren with offers to bring him on board, while Tom Hart, Verstappen's performance engineer, also turned down a lucrative proposal from Mercedes.
Amid Red Bull's period of transition, marked by the departure of several key figures, Lambiase's loyalty to the team and to Horner might position him for a more prominent role within the newly restructured organization.
Horner has outlined a succession plan that leverages Red Bull's deep talent pool, securing the continued roles of chief engineers Paul Monaghan and Ben Waterhouse, as well as head of aerodynamics Enrico Balbo and technical director Pierre Waché. Despite recruitment attempts by Aston Martin's Lawrence Stroll, both Balbo and Waché chose to stay with Red Bull, with Waché set to lead the technical department following Newey's departure.
Thus, the theme to elevate young talent within Red Bull has been set, as hinted by Waché, when asked if a new chapter is starting at Red Bull. He told PlanetF1.com:
“For sure, but it’s not [new].
“Before, we had Peter Prodromou, who left after 2014. Mark Ellis [left after 2013].
“It’s the nature of the team, and the leaders who left – they were a leader in their area. But it’s a natural aspect of each organisation.
“For sure, [Adrian] was a big figure of the system. But at one point, we give a chance to the younger, bright people to embrace this challenge, like I have now.
“Some people like Enrico [Balbo, head of aero], Ben Waterhouse [head of performance engineering], Craig [Skinner, chief designer], Paul [Monaghan, chief engineer], it is good for the people and for the team.”