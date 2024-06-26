F1 Rumor: Mercedes Hires Private Investigator After Police Deliver Verdict On Hamilton 'Sabotage' Claims
Mercedes has engaged private investigators to delve into anonymous emails claiming sabotage against star driver Lewis Hamilton, according to a report by Crash.net. These emails alleged that Mercedes favored seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's teammate, George Russell, prompting speculation about Hamilton's future with Ferrari. Despite Northamptonshire Police determining no criminal acts were involved, the Brackley-based squad remains undeterred in its mission to uncover the source of these claims.
After the emails surfaced, imploring that Mercedes was intentionally undermining Hamilton to boost Russell, the team promptly sought law enforcement help. The police, however, found no basis for criminal charges but advised on handling possible future incidents. Unsettled by this conclusion, Mercedes reportedly escalated the matter by hiring specialists to trace the origin of the mysterious emails and address these troubling accusations of internal bias.
Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff commented:
“When we are getting these kinds of emails, and we are getting tons of them, it is upsetting particularly when someone is talking about death and all these things.”
He commented to the media during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend:
“I have instructed to go full force with police inquiring it, researching the IP address, researching the phone number, because online abuse in that way needs to stop.
“People can’t hide behind their phones, or their computers, and abuse teams or drivers in a way like this.”
Northamptonshire Police have since released the following statement:
“Northamptonshire Police received a report on June 12 regarding an email that had been circulated within the Mercedes AMG F1 team.
“No criminal offences were found to have been committed. However, advice was given regarding any further emails the team may receive.”
These incidents highlight the broader challenges of online harassment in sports and the specific pressures of Formula 1 racing where competition and high emotions often intermingle. As Mercedes attempts to clear the air and protect its team dynamics, the F1 community watches closely, aware that the implications of these investigations could resonate far beyond the confines of the paddock.