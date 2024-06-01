F1 Rumor: Mercedes Makes Adrian Newey Huge Offer With Decision Expected Imminently
Mercedes has reportedly made a significant offer to Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey, who is due to leave the Austrian team after the first quarter of 2025. His impending decision, expected to arrive imminently, could highly impact Mercedes' performance in the championship.
According to a report from Sportskeeda, Mercedes has extended a high-profile offer to Adrian Newey which includes shares in Mercedes. This aligns with Mercedes’ goal to regain their once-dominant form on the race tracks, which has seen a noticeable slump since their last championship in 2022.
The potential acquisition of Newey is of monumental importance to Mercedes. Known in the F1 community as an "aero wizard," Newey’s aerodynamic innovations have led to some of the most dominantly performing cars in Formula 1 history. His possible move comes at a crucial time when Mercedes is striving to counteract less than satisfactory race results with their current W15 car.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been openly addressing the team’s struggles and the urgency to improve their car’s competitiveness. Wolff commented after the Monaco Grand Prix, as quoted by Autosport:
“Shov [Andrew Shovlin] is great with metaphors, and what we are doing now is probably solving that. I don't think that the duvet is large enough to cover feet and head at this stage, but we're getting there.
"[The next race] in Montreal is a little bit of an outlier of a track, but we're going to add something there, and we're going to add something for Barcelona - to just try to chip away, bearing in mind there could be also setbacks."
It is anticipated that Newey will make a decision on the reportedly lucrative offer next week with an announcement expected imminently.