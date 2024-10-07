F1 Rumor: Mick Schumacher Back in the Running for Audi Seat After Valtteri Bottas Issue
According to recent reports, Mick Schumacher is re-emerging as a potential signing of Sauber/Audi. Current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas had been deemed the favorite for the spot alongside Nico Hulkenberg next year, however, issues have reportedly come up in his contract negotiations with the team.
Schumacher, the son of legendary seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher, is reportedly in the running for a place with Audi F1 starting in 2025. Currently, Schumacher serves as the reserve driver for Mercedes F1 and competes in the World Endurance Championship racing for Alpine.
Among other potential contenders were Gabriel Bortoleto, backed by McLaren and managed by Fernando Alonso, and Franco Colapinto, who has been impressive in recent performances for Williams. However, Bortoleto's commitment to the F2 feeder series and Colapinto's contractual ties with Williams have made their candidacies less interesting to Audi.
Bottas' demand for a lucrative, multi-year contract is reportedly what the main issue is with signing the extension. Audi remains hesitant to engage in a deal that goes beyond the 2025 season, particularly in light of the regulatory changes which will be introduced in 2026. This uncertainty leaves the door open for driver negotiations—and for Schumacher's prospects with the team.
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko recently revealed his thoughts on the ongoing discussions and Schumacher's potential future with Audi. Marko explained:
“I think the Audi car will certainly not be a winning car next year.
“That means there would have been no pressure on either Audi or the driver [Schumacher].
“It would be a good comparison with Nico Hulkenberg. And if his performance isn’t right, you can always make a change for 2026.
“I don’t know exactly, but if the situation is really that Valtteri Bottas gets the chance, then the whole thing is even more incomprehensible to me.
“I think if Schumacher doesn’t get this seat, then the Formula 1 story is over for him.
“Then he should concentrate on the long-distance races, where he was very successful, and do that.
“If he stays in motorsport, then he has to find something that he enjoys, but where he also has a chance of winning.”
Schumacher has been open with his hopes of an F1 return after leaving a permanent seat with Haas at the end of the 2022 season. The German driver commented to Formula1.com at the beginning of the year that F1 "was always the dream."
“I mean, it does include a lot of hair pulling and tearing, and I feel like you don’t really see that," he said.
“Obviously, this is the first media table that I’ve done this year [and] that shows a lot and says a lot in that sense, but F1 has always been a dream and it will always remain the dream.
“Again, there is no reason to stay here, not race, fall behind everybody… I would rather go out there, find something to race and develop my skills. In the end, if that leads to no way back into F1 but leads to another career, then I am happy to do that.”