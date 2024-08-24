F1 Rumor: Mick Schumacher In Contention To Replace Logan Sargeant After Huge Crash At Dutch GP
Recent events surrounding Williams' driver Logan Sargeant have set the rumor mill ablaze with talks of an early driver saw before the end of the season. Sargeant, who experienced a severe crash during FP3 this Saturday, has placed his team in a tough spot, prompting speculation about his immediate future in racing.
Sargeant met with disaster at turn 4 after misjudging the Hugenholtz Hairpin—his car’s right wheels clipped the grass while he maintained full throttle, resulting in the car spinning and hitting the barriers at 200 km/h. The Williams FW45 car was almost entirely destroyed, save for the intact chassis. This accident marked Sargeant’s third big crash of the season, further escalating concerns within his team.
The impact of the crash extended beyond the physical damages as it now puts teammate Alex Albon in a difficult position if he receives damage this weekend due to now dwindling spare parts. James Vowles, Williams team Boss, expressed significant frustration over the incident.
"A hundred people worked for weeks on our major upgrade and worked their fingers to the bone so that we could use two cars with the new parts.
"And then everything was in ruins within a second. It was an unnecessary accident. You don't take full risks in the third practice session in the rain," Vowles remarked. Unfortunately, despite the hard work of Williams engineers, Sargeant was unable to join Qualifying.
The frequent accidents have sparked increased speculation regarding Sargeant's potential replacement before the upcoming Monza GP. Vowles, while stressed, mentioned the need for a measured decision, stating, "I don't want to make an emotional decision now." However, according to Auto Motor und Sports, his "cup had overflowed".
Mick Schumacher, previously part of the Haas F1 Team, has emerged as a likely candidate to replace Sargeant, albeit only for the remainder of this season. The young German driver, paired with his considerable racing experience, makes a compelling option for Williams. Schumacher is not the only name in contention; possibilities like Liam Lawson from Red Bull and rising stars such as Franco Colapinto, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Felipe Drugovich are also in the fray.
Adding to these rumors, Vowles was seen meeting with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff. Given this occurred soon after the crash, it's a possibility that Mick Shcumacher was a key topic of discussion.
The pressure is on Sargeant this weekend. And while it is unlikely that he will be replaced, it's a conversation that Vowles must have had behind closed doors.