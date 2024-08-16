F1 Rumor: Mike Krack's Potential Move To Audi Lost In Leadership Change
Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack could have been Audi's new team principal if it wasn't for Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl's exit from the team as part of a restructuring effort done by the German manufacturer, which prepares for a complete takeover of the Hinwil outfit in 2026.
Seidl, who was appointed as CEO of Audi's Formula 1 project in March, was recently removed from his position alongside Audi’s head of development, Oliver Hoffmann. Their departure followed a reported power struggle between the two, highlighting internal conflicts within the team’s leadership.
Replacing them was former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, who took over as Sauber Motorsport’s chief operating and chief technical officer to lead the project for a smoother transition to the Audi Works team in two years.
Audi decided to have a dual management structure for its F1 project, which followed the signing of Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, who is set to take over his role in 2025. However, the path chosen by Audi seems drastically different from what Seidl had planned before his departure. As per a report by Formu1a.uno, the former CEO was in talks with Krack to bring him on board for the team principal role. However, his ousting followed Binotto's arrival, who then signed Wheatley as team principal.
The report also states that Krack engaged in discussions with Seidl about the potential role at Audi. However, these talks collapsed following Seidl's departure. The connection between Krack and Seidl emerged amid Aston Martin's recent performance struggles. The team has seen its drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, battling in the midfield after a recent update failed to enhance the AMR24’s performance.
However, Krack, who replaced Otmar Szafnauer at Aston Martin in January 2022, is confident that new hires, such as Ferrari aerodynamicist Enrico Cardile and former Mercedes power unit chief Andy Cowell, will help elevate the team's position. He emphasized that the team continues to hire fresh talent to make big leaps in performance.
Red Bull's chief technical officer, Adrian Newey, the man behind the success of the outfit's ground effect cars, is also rumored to be joining the Silverstone outfit next season, although he is yet to confirm his next move after announcing his departure from the team.
As well as from Binotto and Wheatley, Audi has signed Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg as its first driver ahead of its official F1 entry. He enters the team with a wealth of Formula 1 experience, having joined the sport 14 years ago in 2010 with Williams. The seat alongside him remains unoccupied for now, but it is believed that Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas and F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto, who is being backed by Alonso's A14 Management Agency, are in contention for the seat.