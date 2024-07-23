F1 Rumor: More Details On Alpine's Mercedes Collaboration Emerge
Following recent reports that Alpine is set to purchase power units from Mercedes starting in 2026, new rumors suggest that the agreement may also include Mercedes' suspension and gearbox. Furthermore, there is speculation that a deal could potentially be reached for the 2025 season.
Alpine's new advisor, Flavio Briatore is reportedly the driving force behind the deal. He suggested that it would be in Alpine's best interest to become an engine customer rather than produce in-house power units.
Parent company Renault has been weighing its options with much seriousness to see if it makes sense to purchase power units from a strong supplier such as Mercedes, or invest millions of dollars in research, development, and production of Formula 1 power units.
The analysis intensified after Audi announced the end of its association with Renault's fuel and lubricant suppliers, BP and Castrol. Briatore is said to have taken the talks further after he was spotted multiple times at Mercedes' motorhome during the race weekend at the Hungaroring.
Additionally, sources suggest that the deal could be implemented as early as next year if the process is expedited and formalities are completed. Should this happen, Alpine's A524 F1 car would receive a significant boost in speed, addressing the current issue of underpowered engines by a considerable margin.
However, transitioning to a new engine, gearbox, and suspension will be a challenging process. Beyond optimizing the car's setup, Alpine will need to make critical decisions regarding the staff at its current F1 engine facility in Viry-Chatillon—whether they will be laid off or reassigned to other departments where their expertise can be utilized.
The new association is currently at a stage where the outline terms of the deal have been laid out, with the specific details now needing attention. With one step taken, the next process could take several weeks, depending on what Renault's cost assessment tells and how urgently it wants to switch to a new power unit.