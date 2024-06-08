F1 Rumor: Oliver Bearman Has Signed Secret Contract with Haas For 2025
Ollie Bearman, a promising young talent hailing from Essex, is rumored to have inked a secret deal with Haas for the upcoming Formula One season, according to Daily Mail. At just 19, Bearman steps up from a stellar stint in the Ferrari Driver Academy and an impressive emergency appearance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, taking over for Carlos Sainz while he was having an appendectomy. Finishing seventh, the young racer turned heads and caught the attention of the racing world.
Despite his rapid ascent, Bearman enters the pinnacle of motorsport with earnings on the lower end of the F1 spectrum, with an initial salary expected to lie somewhere between £250,000 and £300,000. This figure pales in comparison to the exorbitant annual sums pocketed by top-tier drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, both of whom are in the £50 million range. Yet, the financial landscape could shift favorably for Bearman with potential earnings doubling by the second year based on his performances.
Beyond his racing accolades, including prestigious titles in German and Italian Formula Four, Bearman’s career choices reflect a deep dedication to motorsport. Opting out of completing his studies at King Edward VI Grammar School in Chelmsford at 16, he relocated to Italy to fully immerse himself in racing.
"Moving to Modena was like going to university two years early, but I have loved every moment. My mum was very pro-education, but we managed to convince her in the end," Bearman shared.
Within Haas, under the new management direction of Ayao Komatsu who replaced Gunther Steiner, Bearman's role is viewed as a strategic move to foster young talent within the evolving team structure. Komatsu himself praised Bearman's adaptability and performance after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice where he stood in for Kevin Magnussen.
“Very good, like he did in the previous two sessions last year," he said, as quoted by Planet F1.
“This morning’s session, again I can’t really fault him.
“The great thing about him is that he’s got speed, he’s got physical ability, but he really understands what he needs to deliver in the bigger picture, overall context.
“He understands the importance of a session in the context of a race weekend, importance of the run, lap, and he’s very quick to improve and learn from mistakes as well.
“Again, he had a decent, soft-tyre run and then a very decent high-fuel run as well, so another very good session for him.”
As usual, take this rumor with a pinch of salt. This source has been wrong in the past.