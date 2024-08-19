F1 Rumor: Red Bull Keeps 'Plan B' Ready For Sergio Perez With September Decision Expected
With a few days left to go for the Dutch GP, it is believed that Red Bull has a "Plan B" in place if Sergio Perez doesn't overcome his performance slump. If needed, the team is expected to promote VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo to race alongside Max Verstappen, with reserve driver Liam Lawson stepping into the junior seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
Despite delivering a promising performance in the first five races of the season, and securing a two-year contract extension with Red Bull, Perez encountered a major drop in form that barely saw him finish in the points. It came to a point where his Red Bull departure rumors made headlines until team principal Christian Horner clarified after a meeting during the summer break that he would continue racing for Red Bull.
Ricciardo's underwhelming performance in 2024 has also drawn scrutiny, fueling rumors about his potential departure. There has even been speculation that he might replace Perez after the summer break. While Perez's seat appears secure for now, the possibility could still be part of Red Bull's "Plan B."
Recently, the team's senior advisor Helmut Marko revealed that a decision will be made about Lawson's future with the team in September, who eagerly awaits a full-time F1 opportunity after his spectacular five-race display last year while performing reserve driver duties for Ricciardo.
Lawson's contract supposedly has a clause requiring his promotion to a full-time 2025 seat. But, with the clause expiring in September, Red Bull could be expected to shuffle positions soon while keeping a tab on Perez's performance. Speaking on the matter, F1 presenter Lawrence Barretto wrote on Formula1.com:
"Should Red Bull decide that after giving Perez more support and several races to prove his worth, the Mexican still isn’t showing enough – it’s most likely they will promote either Ricciardo or Lawson into that seat.
"It should be said Red Bull’s Plan A is to keep Perez…but it is sensible to have a Plan B as a back-up. Sources say as it stands, Ricciardo would likely get the nod, with Lawson moving into the now-spare RB seat alongside Tsunoda."
However, Ricciardo’s future remains uncertain, as he has yet to secure a contract extension for 2025. Meanwhile, his teammate Tsunoda has already secured a seat for the 2025 season, having consistently outperformed Ricciardo over several race weekends.
Red Bull may be waiting to assess Ricciardo’s performances further before offering him a contract extension for 2025 or could be considering promoting him to the Red Bull team, as the report suggests. With Marko’s recent comments questioning Ricciardo’s readiness for a Red Bull seat, the situation remains fluid and could shift in various directions.