F1 Rumor: Red Bull Launches FIA Investigation Into McLaren
Red Bull has filed a complaint to the FIA against McLaren for leaving a sensor hole uncovered beyond free practice sessions, which shouldn't be the case as per the rules. The Papaya team eventually used tape to cover the hole as a damage control measure, according to reports.
The Milton Keynes outfit is likely scrutinizing its rivals for any regulatory loopholes, especially given the increasingly competitive nature of the grid. Its latest focus is on McLaren, which has recently emerged as one of the teams capable of challenging Max Verstappen's RB20.
Teams are permitted to install sensors in the holes of their cars during free practice to collect data, with the requirement to cover these holes completely for qualifying and the race. However, Red Bull recently identified an uncovered hole in the brake drum of the MCL38 during the recent Grands Prix.
As per a report by the German publication Auto Motor und Sport, the team from Woking is reportedly using additional holes in the brake drums at both the front and rear. While teams typically use sensors to gather data on the temperature of the rims and tires, Red Bull suspects that McLaren has created an extra cooling hole, potentially breaching regulations.
The hole in question is believed to provide access to a sensor cable that measures the temperature inside the brake cylinder aerator. Red Bull became suspicious of Lando Norris' impressive pace during the Grands Prix in Miami, Imola, and Spain, where his car demonstrated exceptional tire management.
Thus, Red Bull complained that the holes remained open during the races. However, the FIA did not support this theory. During the races in Austria and Silverstone, the governing body found that McLaren had covered the holes with tape.
The report further indicated that McLaren's improved tire wear management had caught Red Bull's attention. It was only natural for Red Bull to speculate that the Papaya team might have taken advantage of the extra holes in the past to enhance its performance. It said:
"As McLaren’s advantage in terms of tire wear has not been so clear recently, the opposing camp is naturally of the opinion that it may have helped in the past."