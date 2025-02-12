F1 Rumor: Red Bull Powertrains Struggling Ahead of Entry
Red Bull Powertrains and Ford are facing scrutiny over their ongoing partnership to develop a new power unit for the 2026 Formula 1 season.
This partnership sees Ford return to F1 after more than two decades. But according to a recent report, from Autosprint, identified by GPFans, things aren't going too easy as the companies struggle to meet performance standards comparable to rivals like Ferrari, Mercedes, and Honda. This has sparked widespread speculation, fueling concerns over the potential impact on Max Verstappen’s future with Red Bull.
For Ford, this venture into F1 is not just about racing. It's an opportunity to showcase their development of electrification and sustainability, areas that align with their goals as a carmaker. The new regulations for the 2026 season demand a move to hybrid power units using 100% sustainable fuels, a challenge and opportunity for the American brand to highlight its cutting-edge technology that we can already see in the likes of the Mustang Mach e.
This comes as Ford seeks to leverage F1’s global platform to reach new customers, especially in markets such as Europe and Asia.
Historically, Red Bull has depended on engine partners like Renault and Honda. The move to developing its own engine will be challenging. Rivalry on the grid is at an all-time high, and Audi, which will also enter F1 in 2026, will bring considerable resources and expertise with it. Red Bull's past successes have hinged on external engine support, so the move towards self-reliance raises the stakes considerably.
Red Bull has responded with substantial investment in their Milton Keynes facility. This state-of-the-art campus, teeming with specialists dedicated to the internal combustion engine and energy recovery systems, reflects a huge investment. Still, Red Bull lacks the deep engine-building experience of stalwarts like Ferrari and Mercedes, which could affect its output.
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal, has maintained confidence in their progress, describing it as the largest motorsport investment Red Bull has undertaken. Similarly, Ford’s Mark Rushbrook has admitted the steep learning curve, but they have an advantage by concentrating solely on 2026 development, unlike the teams tied across multiple regulatory eras.
Max Verstappen’s future with the Milton Keynes team also hangs in the balance, given the weight the new engine carries. Despite having a contract with Red Bull until 2028, continued success is vital. Rumors suggest Verstappen could jump ship to Mercedes if Red Bull’s engine underperforms. Mercedes is known for their hybrid expertise and is expected to hit the ground running in 2026 - something that could be very enticing to the current Red Bull driver.
The F1 grid in 2026 promises to be competitive. Ferrari’s enduring engine experience, Mercedes' split-campus strategy, and Audi's well-funded entry paint a daunting picture for the likes of Ford, which will be partnering with Red Bull until at least 2030.
