F1 Rumor: Red Bull Sister Team VCARB To Be Renamed For 2025
Red Bull’s sister team, known as VCARB, is gearing up for yet another name change next season. In 2023, the team competed as AlphaTauri before rebranding as Visa Cash App RB, giving it three distinct identities across just two Formula 1 seasons.
Before adopting the name Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2020, the team operated under the title Scuderia Toro Rosso since 2006. Now, though, according to a report by Formula.hu, it will be rebranded as Racing Bulls from 2025 onward. As a result, the car’s current design and livery are also expected to undergo a significant transformation to align with the new identity.
Despite the planned name change, VCARB’s partnership with sponsors Visa and Cash App will continue under the same terms. While the logos may appear smaller on the car, this update is expected to better reflect the team’s corporate affiliation, streamlining both sponsorship and marketing efforts.
The report comes amid VCARB's CEO Peter Bayer's recent clarification of the team's priorities in a report, listing its identity as Red Bull's junior team as last on the list. He told Racingnews365.com:
"I'm almost allergic to 'junior team'.
"But it's good to hear that and to discuss it.
"The whole junior team thing really comes from [having] different missions from the shareholders. It starts with being competitive on track. It continues with being successful commercially.
"To do both of those clearly measurable targets, they want us to add a certain cool and fun factor, which is [what] we do with the liveries and the music and the content and the people around us.
"But then there's a fourth one, which is develop young drivers. Meaning that we have the Red Bull pyramid, starting in karting, then coming up through F4, F3 and F2. We've got an amazing lot of talent coming up and and they want to have a seat."
He added:
"So, you have four targets and you need to find a compromise between those four to make sure that you put everything together in the best possible way.
"And that's why I don't like the junior team bit, because being successful on track, [and] commercially, is something that comes first."
Indicating that VCARB operates independently to achieve its own objectives, particularly under the active leadership of team principal Laurent Mekies, Bayer said:
"So, long story short, we do stand on our own two feet, we're investing heavily into facilities, into people.
"Laurent has completely turned the whole technical sporting team upside down.
"So many people joined us, or will join us, actually, in an unheard, unseen, shaking the tree approach, and we will see the results of that only in the future."