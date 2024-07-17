F1 Rumor: Red Bull 'Would Not Sign Sergio Perez Contract Extension' Without This
Red Bull would reportedly only sign Sergio Perez's contract extension if the Mexican driver agreed to the performance clause. This clause could potentially lead to his departure from the team if certain performance conditions are not met.
The new contract extends Perez's tenure with the Milton Keynes outfit through 2025 and 2026. However, as per a tweet on X by Jeppe H. Olesen, Red Bull would only proceed with the extension if Perez agreed to the new performance clauses, effective immediately upon signing.
The information, though speculative, suggests that the new clause might require Perez to stay within approximately 100 points of his teammate Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship after the Belgian Grand Prix.
Olesen posted:
"Hearing that Red Bull would not sign the Perez contract extension, unless he agreed to the new performance clauses coming into effect from the day of signing, rather than from the beginning of the contract term in 2025.
"No details on the reported clause details, that Perez can't be more than 100 points behind Verstappen after Belgium - but given the gaps between the two over the last few seasons, I would imagine it being thereabouts.
"It's also worth remembering that performance clauses are optional, meaning Red Bull can choose to exercise it - but they can also choose not to. It's no guarantee that Red Bull will make changes mid-season."
The Mexican driver seems to only have two more chances- the Hungarian Grand Prix and the Belgian Grand Prix, to bring his Red Bull seat into the safe zone by meeting the performance criteria.
One point worth mentioning, which could prove advantageous for Perez is the lack of suitable options for his replacement. A much-talked-about prospect, Daniel Ricciardo, is focused on securing his own VCARB seat, so he will be an unlikely option for Red Bull to consider.