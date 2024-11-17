F1 Rumor: Rookie Driver Reaches Red Bull Shortlist Amid Internal Conflicts
According to former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, Red Bull has placed Williams driver Franco Colapinto on its shortlist for a future seat alongside Max Verstappen, or potentially in its junior team, VCARB. However, internal differences of opinion are currently a hurdle, and the final decision will largely depend on how Red Bull handles Sergio Perez’s situation after the remaining three Grands Prix of the 2024 season.
Williams brought in its Academy driver to replace Logan Sargeant due to underperformance, and in just four races, Colapinto had scored five points for the Grove outfit. That made him the talk of the F1 grid, with teams such as Sauber and Red Bull showing interest in securing his services in the future.
Unfortunately for Colapinto, his seat will be taken over by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz next year. Sauber, meanwhile, signed F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto for 2025. Williams team principal James Vowles has been trying to loan Colapinto to potential teams such as Red Bull, where he could gain further F1 experience and grow with a competitive outfit.
Speaking of Red Bull, team principal Christian Horner has expressed interest in Colapinto, even visiting Williams' motorhome in Brazil. The Milton Keynes outfit is closely monitoring the situation and at the same time, assessing ideal replacements, such as VCARB drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.
However, with Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko reportedly adamant about elevating internal talent, while Horner's interest in Colapinto seems unwavering, Schumacher has revealed that the Argentine's future with Red Bull is "fixed," and it is a matter of time before the situation becomes clear. He said:
"From my point of view, Colapinto is fixed.
"There was a lot of interest, even from the highest level, but outside of Helmut Marko. He obviously likes to serve his own team.
"The boy did a great job. And I'll be honest, I didn't expect it. He wasn't that outstanding in F2, but it's still nice to see that he made such an impact, so he definitely deserves the chance.
"Sergio Perez is just so far gone at the moment, it would be nice to see a young man get the chance. With everything he's added, he's really done a great job. He deserves his chance."
When asked if Colapinto would drive for Red Bull or VCARB, Schumacher said:
"That's a good question.
"I think internally they are not quite sure about that yet. There are rumours that things are still not quite ideal between Christian Horner and Marko.
"On top of that there's father [Jos] Verstappen, who's not too happy with the whole situation either.
"And there is the pressure of third place in the championship, if they are unlucky. So Red Bull has a lot to figure out at the moment. That's why I'm curious to see who gets the upper hand."
He added:
"But I'm pretty sure he [Colapinto] will get a chance to be in one car or the other.
"And as for Sergio Perez, you hear all kinds of things. You hear: 'he's gone,' but then Checo says: 'no, I'm staying.' So then you hear him say 'yes'.
"He still wants to take his money, has a contract and of course he's not going to give that up voluntarily.
"I'm also curious to see what happens. But I also think that the race in Sao Paulo has shown again that maybe it is time for another racing series."