F1 Rumor: Sergio Perez Contract Will Be Extended Despite Difficult Season
Sergio Pérez remains the lead candidate to continue with Red Bull Racing into the 2025 Formula 1 season, as reported by several informed sources of ESPN. Despite a challenging season highlighted by a gap of 62 points between him and his teammate Max Verstappen, Pérez's position within the Milton Keynes team looks solid. His current contract is set to conclude at the end of 2024. As always, take unnamed sources with a pinch of salt.
The retention of Pérez is pivotal for Red Bull as the team prepares for the upcoming technical regulations and contemplates potential shifts in driver line-ups across teams. With the Formula One landscape evolving, particularly with another regulation overhaul in 2026, securing a reliable and experienced driver like Pérez provides stability. Moreover, the situation affects other drivers like Carlos Sainz, who is rumored to be weighing his options between Williams and the soon-to-be Audi team if a seat in Red Bull machinery isn't available.
Perez hasn't been able to match the performance of Verstappen in the potent RB20, but last season helped score the team its first-ever 1-2 finish in the Driver Standings. And while things aren't going quite as well so far this season, with the Mexican driver sitting fifth in the Driver Standings, there's plenty of season left for him to catch up with the Dutchman.
Christian Horner, the team principal of Red Bull Racing, commented on Pérez’s performance, highlighting the importance of maintaining a level of cometitiveness:
"This weekend's been pretty brutal for him. Obviously, we need to make sure that we have got both statuses up there scoring points because we cannot dismiss the threat of Ferrari and McLaren in both championships," Horner stated. "Checo's first six races, he was very strong, qualifying on the front row and finishing second and third and scoring very well. We just need to get back into that position of confidence and not to see a dip," Horner explained.
In conclusion, as Red Bull deliberates on extending Sergio Pérez’s contract, the extenders of Formula 1 remain keenly observant. The outcome will offer further insight into how teams are preparing for the future, both in terms of human and technical resources, setting the stage for the next evolution of this high-stakes motorsport.