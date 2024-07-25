F1 Rumor: Sergio Perez's 2024 Repair Costs Reaches Staggering Amount
Sergio Perez has reportedly driven up the repair bills for the Red Bull Racing team to a staggering sum. Throughout the first 13 races of the 2024 Formula 1 season, Perez's series of crashes, particularly at the Hungarian Grand Prix and the Monaco Grand Prix, have propelled the team's expenditures past the €5 million mark, as reported by Planet F1.
At the Hungarian Grand Prix, the Mexican driver's vehicle sustained severe. The front of the car required a completely new nose and front wing, while the back needed a new rear wing, sidepods, and floor. Additionally, both front and rear suspensions had to be replaced after the troublesome races, rounding up the total cost for these repairs to a staggering €999,000. Overall, this season, the accumulated repair bill for Perez amounts to an impressive €3,793,200.
The financial implications of these repairs are significant, given Formula 1's stringent budget cap rules.
Perez's performance throughout the season has been less than stellar compared to his teammate Max Verstappen, who has racked up 265 points to Perez’s 124. More crashes than podium finishes have not only cast shadows on his standings but have also fueled speculation about his future with Red Bull.
Team boss Christian Horner has hinted at the sensitive nature of contract discussions, which are likely to take place during the upcoming summer break.
“Any discussions we have with him will of course take place internally and not in front of the media. But of course, we cannot run on one leg.”
Speaking about the pressure from critics, Perez commented, as quoted by GP Blog:
"I don't think they [the critics] will go off. But the noise is completely shut down from my side. I'm fully focused on myself, on maximising my own performance to work with the team, and at the end of the day, the only thing that matters to me is my boys, my people working with me, so I just have to give my very best to them because they deserve it."