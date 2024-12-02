F1 Rumor: Sergio Perez To Lose Red Bull Seat After Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Given Sergio Perez's challenging season, with a 252-point gap to his teammate Max Verstappen, speculation is mounting that Red Bull may part ways with the Mexican driver after the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi. Perez has earned just nine points in the last seven races, including two DNFs.
Perez has faced a tough season, with his last podium finish dating back to the Chinese Grand Prix. While Red Bull struggled with balance issues on both cars during the mid-season, recent performances, starting from the United States Grand Prix weekend, suggest the team is regaining its form. Verstappen's fourth championship victory in Las Vegas stands as a clear demonstration of the team's return to form.
While Verstappen’s seven early-season wins played a significant role, he maintained his lead throughout the year and successfully fended off a challenge from McLaren's Lando Norris, despite the latter's team showing a strong resurgence. With the Dutchman amassing 429 points so far, Perez’s underwhelming performance has failed to contribute meaningfully to Red Bull’s points total, leaving the team out of the Constructors' Championship race, which is now between runner-up Ferrari and McLaren.
According to ESPN, sources suggest that Perez will leave Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season. Talks regarding Perez's future with the team are set for December 9, following the Abu Dhabi season finale. While his 2025 contract ensures he cannot be dismissed outright, Red Bull could reassign him to a different role within the organization.
During the Qatar Grand Prix, the 34-year-old recorded a DNF after spinning off and beaching his RB20 in the gravel, which led to the car's clutch burning out. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted that Perez was old enough to understand the gravity of the situation, subtly hinting at a potentially unfavorable outcome for the driver following the Abu Dhabi GP. He told the media after the race in Qatar:
"Checo has had a very tough year. The points tables are what they are.
"We're very much focused on really supporting him to the checkered flag in Abu Dhabi.
"It's not an enjoyable situation for Checo to be in this position with speculation every week. He's old enough and wise enough to know what the situation is. Let's see where we are after Abu Dhabi."
Red Bull has been assessing the performances of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson in its junior team VCARB for a potential Red Bull promotion in 2025. Official announcements pertaining to the drivers of both teams are expected following the meeting after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.