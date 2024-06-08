F1 Rumor: Team Bosses Raise 2026 Regulation Concerns As They Meet In Montreal
According to a report from Autosport, team bosses are gathering to scrutinize the new F1 regulations set for 2026, a topic that has sparked widespread debate among the teams shortly after the FIA showcased concept images and revealed plans for significant modifications.
The meeting, facilitated by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and other prominent figures, aims to address ongoing issues within the sport. This particular assembly follows a session by the FIA’s Technical Advisory Committee, which met online to dissect these forthcoming rules, highlighting various deficiencies that could potentially impact the fundamental nature of the competition.
Teams are particularly apprehensive about several aspects of the proposed regulations. For instance, the new aerodynamic designs are feared to significantly reduce the cars' speed by not generating enough downforce. Moreover, there is anxiety over the practicality of the new power units, with worries that cars might frequently run out of battery power under the new regime, disrupting races and strategies.
Another point of contention is the ambitious goal set by the FIA to make the 2026 Formula 1 cars 30 kilograms lighter, despite integrating heavier batteries. Teams express skepticism about achieving such weight reductions without incurring elevated costs as they may need to resort to using more expensive materials and innovative design techniques. Additionally, details about the active aerodynamics system, including a dual-state aero system with Z-mode for high downforce and X-mode for low drag, are eagerly awaited by the teams.
In terms of regulatory timelines, the FIA has been pushing to finalize these regulations by the end of the month. According to the FIA’s International Sporting Code, significant changes must be announced by June 30 to offer teams a reasonable lead time for adaptation. However, any amendments post this deadline would necessitate agreement from all competing teams, a consensus that is currently lacking. While there is a recommendation from some quarters to delay the rule finalization until October to allow more time for refining the proposals, this is met with resistance from at least one team insisting on sticking to the original timeline.
Complicating the issue is Article 18.2.4 of the International Sporting Code, which highlights that any deviation from the June 30 publication deadline would require either a unanimous agreement or a majority decision under exceptional circumstances. As the World Motor Sport Council is expected to officially ratify the new rules on June 28th, these discussions in Montreal could play a pivotal role in shaping the final outcome.