F1 Rumor: The Shocking Cost of Cadillac’s Entry into Formula 1 Revealed
As Cadillac gears up to enter Formula 1 as the 11th team, with Mario Andretti set to take on the role of director on the team's board, General Motors, representing the Cadillac brand, is reportedly prepared to pay a staggering $450 million anti-dilution fee to secure its place on the 2026 F1 grid.
The confirmation about Cadillac becoming the 11th team follows widespread speculation during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend that the American team is nearing an agreement with Formula 1, coming in the wake of Michael Andretti's decision to step down as CEO of Andretti Global.
According to a report by BBC Sport, as reported by PlanetF1, GM in collaboration with the U.S.-based TWG Global, is set to bring Cadillac into Formula 1, with GM reportedly footing the bill for an eye-watering $450 million anti-dilution fee.
The specified amount is more than double the current $200 million threshold. The $450 million will be distributed among the 10 existing teams as compensation for the prize money pool being divided among 11 teams starting in 2026. Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei has commented on Formula 1 reaching an agreement with the American outfit set to become the sport's 11th team. He said:
“With Formula 1’s continued growth plans in the US, we have always believed that welcoming an impressive US brand like GM/Cadillac to the grid and GM as a future power unit supplier could bring additional value and interest to the sport.
“We credit the leadership of General Motors and their partners with significant progress in their readiness to enter Formula 1. We are excited to move forward with the application process for the GM/Cadillac team to enter the Championship in 2026.”
President of General Motors, Mark Reuss added:
"As the pinnacle of motorsports, F1 demands boundary-pushing innovation and excellence. It’s an honor for General Motors and Cadillac to join the world’s premier racing series, and we’re committed to competing with passion and integrity to elevate the sport for race fans around the world. This is a global stage for us to demonstrate GM’s engineering expertise and technology leadership at an entirely new level.”
Formula 1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali said:
“General Motors and Cadillac’s commitment to this project is an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport. We look forward to seeing the progress and growth of this application, certain of the full collaboration and support of all the parties involved.”