F1 Rumor: This Is What Ended Ferrari's Pursuit Of Adrian Newey
Speculation suggests that Ferrari withdrew from the race to hire Red Bull's chief technical officer, Adrian Newey after Aston Martin made a more lucrative offer. Newey is now rumored to be considering a future move to Aston Martin, with an announcement expected on September 10.
Formula 1's popular aero guru, at 65, is celebrated as one of the most successful designers in Formula 1 history, having been a key figure in achieving 12 drivers' championships and 13 constructors' titles for Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull since 1991.
Since revealing his planned departure from Red Bull in May, set for March 2025, Newey has garnered considerable interest from several F1 teams. While he is strongly rumored to join Aston Martin after his visit to the team's new Silverstone facility in June, there were also whispers that negotiations with Ferrari had reached a high level.
Reports indicate that Newey had advanced to salary negotiations with Ferrari. Motorsport.com revealed that team principal Fred Vasseur had obtained the necessary budget to secure Newey's services for the upcoming season.
Newey's position with Ferrari would have been consultative, enabling him to work remotely from his UK home instead of moving to the team's Maranello base. To counter Ferrari's offer, Aston Martin proposed a substantial contract reportedly worth $100 million over three seasons, with additional performance-based bonuses. This offer is part of Aston Martin's strategy to bolster its team after a lackluster 2024 season thus far.
Instead of increasing its bid, Ferrari decided not to match Aston Martin's offer, opting out of a bidding battle for Newey's services. Instead, Ferrari will focus on strengthening its internal structure. Vasseur is set to introduce a new technical framework, including the incoming Loïc Serra from Mercedes, who is anticipated to replace Enrico Cardile following his 2025 Aston Martin move to become chief technical officer.
Aston Martin has aggressively pursued top talent, including Cardile and former Mercedes engine chief Andy Cowell, who has been appointed as CEO following Martin Whitmarsh's departure. Newey's potential move to Aston Martin has gained significant traction, and his preference to remain in the UK is one of the reasons. An official announcement from the team is expected to be made soon.
Lawrence Stroll, owner of the Silverstone outfit, publicly revealed his desire to bring the legendary designer on board his team, whom he has been in touch with for many years. Further strengthening Newey's Aston Martin prospect, he told Bloomberg on Tuesday:
"Adrian and I have been talking not only for months but actually for years.
"Adrian is clearly the most talented and gifted individual in F1 based on his track record and history.
"So I'd be very excited for Adrian to join our team, as I think every other F1 team on the grid would feel exactly the same."
When asked if Newey would join Aston Martin, Stroll answered:
"I certainly hope so."