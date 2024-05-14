F1 Rumor: Toto Wolff Lining Esteban Ocon Up For Williams Seat
According to a report from Auto Bild, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is lining Esteban Ocon up for a seat at Williams, replacing the struggling Logan Sargeant. This opens up a seat for Mick Schumacher, who is currently connected to the French brand through their WEC program.
It would come as no surprise to hear that the French driver isn't happy at Alpine - a team that only two years ago finished fourth in the Constructor's Standings, but after managerial chaos and seemingly endless changes of internal structure, sits 8th in the Standings with only one point after six races. In fact, it's been reported that both Ocon and teammate Pierre Gasly are unhappy with the direction Alpine is going, and with both drivers' contracts running out at the end of this season, are looking for an escape.
There are ten drivers out of contract at the end of 2024, and with Nico Hulkenberg leaving Haas for Sauber/Audi and Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari, this has supercharged the driver market. Rookie talent KImi Antonelli is expected to be connected to the Mercedes seat, but his lack of experience and young age are both working against him, so it's likely the Brackley outfit will fill the seat temporarily while the 17-year-old gains experience in Formula 2.
There are many potential drivers for the seat. Wolff has made it no secret that he'd like reigning champion Max Verstappen to fill it, but this is highly unlikely - as long as Red Bull can give him a race-winning car. Carlos Sainz is also in their crosshairs but is being wooed by 'lucrative' offers from Audi. Alex Albon has also been non-commital about his Williams seat, although this is maybe a reach.
At the same time, Sargeant's future at Williams is looking less likely. He currently sits at the very bottom of the Driver Standings in 21st and has shown little improvement since he joined the sport last year. While Mick Schumacher is an ideal candidate for this seat, the Mercedes boss has made it known that he is unlikely to race in the immediate future. Instead, his focus is turning to Esteban Ocon to fill the Williams seat, whom he manages.
Ocon is currently driving outside the potential of his A524 and has consistently beaten his teammate. While he only has 1 point to his name, he sits 15th in the Driver Standings and should be proud of his efforts this season.
Schumacher shouldn't be disheartened by this. If Alpine finds their drivers leaving, this opens up the possibility of him moving from their WEC program to their Formula 1 program and finding his way back onto the grid. Bruno Famin is reportedly impressed with Schumacher's efforts in their WEC program, so it wouldn't shock us to see Schumacher begin testing in Alpine machinery soon.
And with his father, Michael Schumacher's connections to Renault, this only strengthens the ties between the driver and the team.