F1 Rumor: Williams Chief Targets Early Exit From Ferrari For Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz is set to join Williams in 2025, marking his final season with Ferrari. Although his contract with Ferrari officially concludes at the end of this year, Williams team principal James Vowles is reportedly negotiating with Ferrari to allow Sainz to test for Williams at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi following the season finale.
After waiting for nearly six months, Sainz signed with the Grove-based team just before the summer break, securing his future for 2025 and beyond, as his Ferrari seat will be taken by Lewis Hamilton next year. The seven-time world champion had already stirred the Formula 1 driver market in February by announcing his move from Mercedes to Ferrari.
After the final race of the season, Formula 1 teams typically conduct testing sessions, and Vowles likely wants the Spaniard's input on the 2025 car. However, Sainz's current Ferrari contract, lasting until the end of the year, restricts him from participating. It is believed that Vowles is negotiating with Ferrari to allow Sainz to be released after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for this purpose. Speaking on the matter, Vowles told the media:
"We have to still agree terms with Ferrari. He's under contract with Ferrari until the end of 2024. However, I hope you see him in the car in Abu Dhabi."
After suffering from Logan Sargeant's underperformance and several of his crashes, which added to the team's rising expenses, Vowles recently appointed F2 driver Franco Colapinto as his replacement for the remainder of the 2024 season.
The Argentine's qualifying error saw him start the Italian Grand Prix from 18th, but he impressed by finishing 12th in his debut. With eight races left to prove himself, the team principal hinted at a possible future as a reserve driver or even a move to another team, like Sauber, which is set to become Audi in 2026, the only team where a seat remains open for next year. But it all depends on how Colapinto performs until the end of the season. Vowles added:
"As a part of the Academy, our responsibility is to work with him, with his teams around him as well, to where your future lies. And there are opportunities in other racing series. As I said, depending on how he performs, the future, to a certain extent, is in his hands. And what I mean by that is, if he performs exceptionally well, clearly he'll remain here as a reserved driver.
"So, no one here around this table knows what opportunities exist in any of the teams in 2025 or 2026, in truth. So, you're investing in someone that I think will have opportunity. And there are still seats available on the grid as well."