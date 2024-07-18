F1 Rumor: Williams Close To Finalizing Deal With This Driver After Secret Meeting
There are high chances of Williams finalizing a deal with Sauber F1 driver Valtteri Bottas for a 2025 seat in the near future, after a report by Swiss-German publication Blick revealed that Bottas sneaked into Williams' motorhome at Silverstone for a secret meeting with team principal James Vowles.
Coincidentally, Bottas began his Formula 1 career with Williams in 2013, where he made it to the podium nine times before moving to Mercedes toward the end of 2016 by replacing Nico Rosberg.
Bottas was one of the drivers preferred by Vowles for a seat at Williams next season, considering their relationship that dates back to their Mercedes days between 2017 and 2021, where the Finnish driver secured 10 Grand Prix victories. Vowles, meanwhile, was the motorsport strategy director at Mercedes at the time.
Currently, he is one of seven drivers on the F1 grid without a seat for 2025. His plan to stay with Sauber until Audi's complete takeover in 2026 fell through, while Williams' reported top choice for the seat, Carlos Sainz, has been delaying his decision.
Consequently, it is likely that Bottas and Williams will soon strike a deal, especially after their secret meeting where the 34-year-old driver, wearing a black t-shirt and cap, snuck in for a half-hour discussion with Vowles. Hinting at the discussion that seems to have been a positive one, here's what Bottas told PlanetF1.com after the British GP:
"I feel like things are starting to progress and get closer, I think, in a good way hopefully.
“But still I have nothing to announce here and nothing has been signed, but it’s progressing.
“I think I’m in a good position. Some people in the paddock still, luckily, know what I can do, what are my strengths to be part of a team, but it takes time finalizing things to be 100 percent confident."
Revealing that he isn't frustrated by the delay in signing a deal, Bottas added:
“It’s not frustrating. It’s actually exciting. It’s part of the sport and we’re actually still in July. I’ve been in this situation before that I’ve had to wait until September or October.
“So I think we’re still in a decent situation.
“If you would ask me in October, if we’re in this situation, then it may be starting to get frustrating, but in July, not really.”