F1 Rumour: Alpine Supports Andretti Entering Sport With Possible Engine Partner Connection

It has been reported that 9 out of the 10 current F1 teams are against the idea of bringing another team to the sport, Alpine being the ones to be for the idea. Rumours have now started circulating that this is because Renault will be providing the engines to Andretti if they get onto the grid.

Motorsport reporter, Adam Stern, posted to his Twitter followers:

"All but one of the [@F1] teams have indicated they would not support expanding the grid for Andretti Cadillac. The exception is Alpine, for Renault is believed to be the manufacturer that would supply this new project with an engine."

Andretti Autosport made the announcement last week that they have partnered up with Cadillac to push forward with their hopes of joining the grid. The team revealed their desire to join the sport at the Circuit of The America's for the Austin Grand Prix in 2022, but did not get very far.

The FIA have now opened up their Expressions of Interest process for any teams wishing to enter the sport. Since Andretti revealed their new Cadillac partnership, they are now going through that process.

Michael Andretti, CEO of Andretti, said in a statement at the time of the announcement:

“We are continuing to grow Andretti Global and its family of racing teams and always have our eyes on what’s next. I feel that we are well suited to be a new team for Formula One and can bring value to the series and our partners, and excitement for the fans. "I’m proud to have GM and Cadillac alongside us as we pursue this goal. GM and Andretti share a legacy born out of the love of racing. We now have the opportunity to combine our motorsport passions and dedication to innovation to build a true American F1 bid. “Together, we will continue to follow procedures and steps put forth by the FIA during the evaluation process. In the meantime, we continue to optimistically prepare should we be fortunate enough to have Andretti Cadillac formally approved as a Formula One contender.”

Nothing has been confirmed over who would supply the team with the engine, nor has it been confirmed if Andretti will definitely be joining the grid in 2026.