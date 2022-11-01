F1 Rumour: Daniel Ricciardo linked to Mercedes F1 reserve driver role

Daniel Ricciardo is currently negotiating with F1 teams about a potential reserve driver role. Whilst insisting nothing has been set in stone, whispers are emerging that he is in talks with Mercedes.

After a demanding two-year spell with McLaren, Ricciardo has decided to take a sabbatical next season and prepare for any options that may present themselves in 2024.

Whilst the 33-year-old will not be a full-time driver next season, he has clarified that he will still be active in the paddock next season.

Ricciardo has made several assurances about this, stressing that he will not stray too far from F1 in 2023.

This is a logical decision, considering that he will need to understand the mechanics of the driver market to maximise his chances of a comeback.

Focusing on Ricciardo's prospects next season, there are several reasons that he will evaluate joining a team as a reserve driver.

Perhaps most importantly, it will allow the Australian to remain connected in the paddock and 'stay in the loop', which will be crucial as he positions himself for the future.

In addition, spending a year as reserve will keep Ricciardo relatively sharp and give him experience with the 2023 cars. This will prove useful if he makes an eventual return in 2024.

Mercedes now has a vacancy in its reserve driver role, with Stoffel Vandoorne leaving for Aston Martin.

Whilst Ricciardo joining Mercedes is only speculation at this point, the stars seem to be aligning.

Ricciardo is frankly overqualified for the reserve driver role, so it seems plausible that Mercedes will be interested in a driver of his calibre and experience to join the team's roster.

It would be a stretch to suggest that Ricciardo has a chance of joining Mercedes in 2024, given that Hamilton has already declared his intentions to extend his contract.

Frankly, that is neither here nor there for Ricciardo.

The 8-time race winner has been cautiously linked to a reserve role with Mercedes, but the significance of this is beyond any long-shot of an eventual full-time role with Mercedes.

Instead, it is relevant because it emphasises Daniel Ricciardo's commitment to staying active in the F1 paddock and maximising his chances of returning.

There is no guarantee Ricciardo will find what he is looking for in 2024, but these developments will surely improve his prospects.