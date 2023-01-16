Skip to main content

F1 Rumour: Porsche And Gulf Involved With Williams F1 Team After Suspicious Social Posts

Fans are speculating that both Porsche and Gulf could be involved with Williams F1 team after a number of suspicious posts from all parties.

After speculation that Gulf could come on as a title sponsor for Williams, it's now rumoured that Porsche could be involved in the tie up with rumours flying left and right this morning after a social post from the German manufacturer.

The weekend saw the F1 world erupt with interest as it was rumoured that Gulf would be soon revealing its connection with the Williams F1 team. This comes after a two year contract with McLaren that has now come to an end.

This morning, Porsche released a post to their Formula E Instagram account after deleting all of their previous posts, striking up even more conversations between fans:

According to fans, the video posted by Porsche had the face of Frank Williams within the edit, leading to plenty of questions being asked, especially after the German sports car manufacturer has been looking for a way into the sport for a while now.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Originally, it was looking as though Porsche would strike a deal with current leaders Red Bull, but after this broke down - apparently after Porsche wanted too much dominance in the partnership - the business has obviously looked for other entrances into the sport.

Williams, being one of the smallest teams on the grid and in need of a serious cash infusion, was the obvious answer. And with Williams and Porsche having a strong history already, we're excited to see how this rumour could pan out.

According to the post by Porsche, the news will be revealed today leaving fans very little time to ponder what could be happening. As usual, we'll be covering it right here, so stick around for the latest on this huge announcement. 

