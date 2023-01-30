F1 Rumour: Red Bull Set To Change 90% Of Car After Successful 2022 Season

It is rumoured that the Red Bull RB19 will be completely different to the 2022 car.

The Red Bull Racing Team is set to unveil its latest creation, the RB19, in New York on February 3rd. The anticipation surrounding this event has been building for some time, with many speculating that the car may be a "disguised revolution." The latest rumours indicate that the design innovations are much greater than what the car on Friday is expected to show, leading to speculation that the car presented in America may not be the real RB19.

In previous years, the Red Bull Racing Team has used similar tactics, presenting a dummy car before revealing the real RB19 during pre-season testing. This year, however, the rumours suggest that the changes to the car will be substantial. Although the RB19 is expected to retain a strong link to the RB18, the aerodynamic design will be completely different, with 90% of the surfaces being changed, according to sources.

This change in design is a result of the highly prescriptive technical regulations within the sport. The aerodynamic surfaces, such as the curvatures, edges, and angles of the car, will be different from those of the RB18. Additionally, the floor of the car, along with the Venturi channels, will also undergo design changes. The changes are aimed at improving the aerodynamic performance of the car and reducing the number of necessary developments.

Upgrades are expected to be substantial, with the team drawing on the data collected from last season to identify areas for improvement. With the direction and supervision of Pierre Wache and Adrian Newey, the technicians have discovered tangible margins for improvement compared to the RB18.

We will be looking out for the Red Bull reveal on Friday and for any significant changes at the pre-season testing in Bahrain on 23rd - 25th February.