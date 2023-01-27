Skip to main content

F1 Rumour: Robert Kubica To Leave Sport After New Alfa Romeo Title Sponsor

The Polish driver could be out of the sport.

Polish driver Robert Kubica could be out of F1 after Alfa Romeo signed a new multi-year contract with title sponsor Stake, dropping Orlen. 

Kubica joined the team in a reserve driver role in 2020 as part of the deal with then-title sponsor Orlen. The teams contract with the Polish company expired at the end of 2022 and they have announced today their new title partnership with Stake. 

Robert Kubica

Orlen have moved to AlphaTauri as a principal partner, however, it is unclear as to whether Kubica will be part of this deal. 

The Polish driver participated in Free Practice 1 at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and with the deal between Alfa Romeo and Orlen known to be coming to an end, Kubica spoke about his future in the sport during an interview with Autosport. 

Kubica was asked if he knew what Orlen's plans were in Abu Dhabi, he responded:

“I don't know, I don't want to speak for the others. I'm not dealing with the budgets, I'm not in their boat. So of course, as I say, I have to take care of my duties, of my stuff, and this is my priority.

“Probably, then I will talk with the parties, whatever it will be. If it's this team or a different team, to see if I can be involved, if I can be useful, because I also don't want to be here if I'm not useful.”

USATSI_19295071_168396005_lowres

The reserve driver went on to confirm he would be realistic with whatever happens in the future. He continued:

“I'm comfortable. In the end, I have been always very realistic. Let's be honest. At 38 it's not that you would be surprised if you will not get a drive anymore. There's too many ifs, so let's wait and see and react to it.

“I think my story showed never say never, of course. To be honest, the only reason I'm still here is that I get the chance to drive sometimes, and for sure the day I will not get even any car driving, probably it will be the end.”

Kubica is the first and currently only Polish driver to compete in Formula 1 and made his debut in the sport in 2006. He has driven for Sauber, Renault, Williams, and Alfa Romeo. 

Robert Kubica
