F1 Rumours: Chinese Grand Prix Could Return After All - Here's Why

It was announced earlier this year that the Chinese Grand Prix had been cancelled for the 2023 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. There has been a huge amount of speculation over what the replacement venue will be or if it will be replaced at all due to the increased number of races in the 2023 calendar. However, going by the latest news of COVID rules in China, the race could reinstate its place on the line-up.

A Twitter user, @F1_naija wrote:

"According to Bloomberg, China will scrap all quarantine measures for Covid-19 starting Jan. 8, including requirements for inbound visitors. It is possible that the Chinese Grand Prix will return to the calendar for 2023 as a result of this recent developments."

Going back to the 2nd December when the news was announced of the Chinese Grand Prix being cancelled, the F1 said in a statement:

"Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation. "Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course."

It was expected that F1 would reveal in the New Year what the replacement race would be, however, with China removing the quarantine rules in January, it may be that we could see the Shanghai GP back on the calendar line-up.

The plan was to have a 24 race season next year, however this may now be 23 depending on whether the Chinese Grand Prix is replaced or reinstated. This is still a record number of races, which many of the driver's have said it the limit of how many they can do in a season.