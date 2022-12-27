Skip to main content

F1 Rumours: Chinese Grand Prix Could Return After All - Here's Why

Could the Chinese Grand Prix make a return?

It was announced earlier this year that the Chinese Grand Prix had been cancelled for the 2023 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. There has been a huge amount of speculation over what the replacement venue will be or if it will be replaced at all due to the increased number of races in the 2023 calendar. However, going by the latest news of COVID rules in China, the race could reinstate its place on the line-up.

A Twitter user, @F1_naija wrote:

"According to Bloomberg, China will scrap all quarantine measures for Covid-19 starting Jan. 8, including requirements for inbound visitors. It is possible that the Chinese Grand Prix will return to the calendar for 2023 as a result of this recent developments."

Going back to the 2nd December when the news was announced of the Chinese Grand Prix being cancelled, the F1 said in a statement:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 "Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation.

"Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course."

It was expected that F1 would reveal in the New Year what the replacement race would be, however, with China removing the quarantine rules in January, it may be that we could see the Shanghai GP back on the calendar line-up.

The plan was to have a 24 race season next year, however this may now be 23 depending on whether the Chinese Grand Prix is replaced or reinstated. This is still a record number of races, which many of the driver's have said it the limit of how many they can do in a season. 

shanghai
Rumours

F1 Rumours: Chinese Grand Prix Could Return After All - Here's Why

By Lydia Mee
williams monaco
News

F1 News: Porsche still investigating options to enter F1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Pierre_Gasly_enjoys_first_outing_alongside_Jack_Doohan_as_BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_rounds_off_2022_season (2)
News

F1 News: Pierre Gasly dismisses talk of Ocon tension - "It makes me laugh"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220020-scuderia-ferrari-mexican-gp-2022-friday (1)
News

F1 News: Ferrari set to increase engine power with 2023 upgrade

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202107040120_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Stands Against Football Fans After Online Racial Abuse

By Lydia Mee
Charles Leclerc
News

F1 News: Ferrari predicted to start 2023 at the front by rival team

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M349212
News

F1 News: Ralf Schumacher Feels Mick Has Chance At Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes Seat - "He Is No Longer The Youngest"

By Lydia Mee
M306026 (1)
News

F1 News: Chief Technical Officer Blasts FIA And Mercedes For Handling Of Porpoising Issues In 2022

By Lydia Mee