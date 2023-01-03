F1 Rumours: Red Bull and Ferrari 2023 Evolutions Revealed

Rumours are currently circulating around Red Bull's RB19, hinting that the car is going to be a lot lighter for the upcoming 2023 season.

Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport has released a number of titbits on both Ferrari's upcoming car - currently named Project 675 - as well as the upcoming Red Bull, inferring that both cars will undergo significant changes for next year.

Ferrari has been working tirelessly on the F1-75 with the next car expected to be narrower due to the Italian squad exploring an "aerodynamic concept that will be largely different". As well as this, the team has developed a new gearbox that is said to "be more capable of increasing the competitiveness of the car".

Ferrari was plagued with reliability issues in 2022, which arguably removed them from championship contention. The new gearbox will hopefully improve the car's ability to handle more power, with it being rumoured that the car will accept 30 more horsepower in this new setup.

Red Bull's car is also going through a number of large developments, including the moving of a number of suspension parts allowing them to increase the size of the Venturi channels.

As author Paolo Filisetti explains, the sides of the car will be very similar to that of the RB18, but the "double bottom" will be further refined.

Upon rumours of a lighter car being developed during the 2022 season, Max Verstappen was quick to stamp out any flames surrounding this idea:

“Well I don’t know where these rumours permeate from,” he told the press. “But no, there’s no plans to introduce a lighter chassis. So you know, we keep going. We’re in good shape.”

Red Bull, like many of the teams on the grid, were struggling with overweight cars. It will be of no surprise to hear that this issue has been fixed for next year, especially with the likes of Adrian Newey behind its design.