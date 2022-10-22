F1 Rumours: Red Bull could face restricted wind tunnel time for budget cap breach

As the American GP weekend continues, there is no less uncertainty on how the FIA will penalise Red Bull for overspending on the budget cap.

Red Bull's breach of the cap has dominated F1's headlines over the last ten days, but it would be grossly inaccurate to suggest that the situation has become any clearer.

Christian Horner has been spotted with FIA President Ben Sulayem on several occasions in the COTA paddock, but the only visible consequence of these interactions was to spark further speculation.

The FIA has reportedly offered an "accepted breach agreement" to Red Bull, almost certainly consisting of some form of penalty for the Austrian squad.

Red Bull is expected to issue a response in the coming days, but the lack of transparency regarding how this overspending will be penalised means that several possibilities are still being considered.

According to the ever-reliable German outlet AMuS, one of the most probable responses from the FIA could be to limit Red Bull's wind tunnel time for 2023.

This penalty has appeared as a likely course of action since the FIA's initial announcement, given that it can limit Red Bull's development for next season without affecting the 2021 championship.

It seems very unlikely the FIA would retrospectively deduct points from Max Verstappen's 2021 total, considering this would change the outcome of last year's championships.

Irrespective of whether a points deduction is the appropriate course of action, it seems unrealistic that the FIA would re-open Pandora's box and further submerge F1 in controversy.

Rival teams have called for a significant penalty in response to Red Bull's overspending, meaning limited wind tunnel time (thus limiting development for 2023) seems the FIA's best option.

This penalty would serve as a reasonable deterrent whilst allowing the FIA to - somewhat - contain the controversy of an already difficult period for the sport.

Then again, some argue that Red Bull is already far into their development for 2023, so the impact of this penalty could be limited.

Red Bull could also face a reduced budget cap next season in accordance with their overspending in 2021. Still, at least for now, these ideas are still in the hypothetical realm.

Ultimately, time will tell what the FIA has deemed an appropriate punishment and whether Red Bull chooses to contest this decision.