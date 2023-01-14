Skip to main content

F1 Rumours: Williams to Acquire Gulf As Iconic Sponsorship For 2023 Season

Gulf has plenty to bring to the Grover-based team as we expect them to favour an American driver in 2023.

Gulf has hinted a return to F1 after their sponsorship deal with McLaren came to an end at the end of 2022. And while its future hasn't been confirmed yet, there are rumours that Williams F1 team will be taking on the iconic motorsport brand. 

Gulf sponsored McLaren during the 2021 F1 season, but with their partnership now closed, Williams is the likely choice for the global oil company. 

With Williams taking on racing driver Logan Sargeant, the American company will likely follow their own and support the first American driver on the grid since 2015. Franco Colapinto, Williams' new junior driver is also sponsored by the oil titan, further aiding these rumours.

If the company joins Williams as a title sponsor, this could see a major cash infusion into the racing team - something they've needed for a long time now, and something that could propel them further up the grid. 

Alongside their new team principal, ex-chief of strategy for Mercedes F1 James Vowles, this is looking to be a very interesting year for the Grove-based squad. 

News will be released shortly on the future of this potential partnership, and fans of the sport will be waiting eagerly for what is to come. Whether it be more cash, more development, or simply an amazing looking livery, Gulf has plenty to offer the team. 

