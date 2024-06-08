F1 Theory: Valtteri Bottas To Mercedes For One Year Contract
A compelling theory has emerged from former world champion Jacques Villeneuve, suggesting a possible return of Valtteri Bottas to Mercedes on a one-year deal. The unexpected departure of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari has left the Brackley outfit in an uncertain position regarding a suitable teammate for George Russell, and the rumor mill is in overdrive.
Villeneuve shared his insights during a segment on Sky Sports F1's broadcast, where he argued that Mercedes might look towards Bottas, who previously raced for them between 2017 and 2021. During his tenure, Bottas proved to be a reliable rear gunner for Hamilton, helping the team secure multiple constructors' championships. His experience and familiarity with the team's culture and operations make him an ideal candidate to fill the vacancy, albeit temporarily.
"Williams [for Sainz]. Nobody really wants to go there [Haas]. The ones that are without a drive will jump at it. I guess Bottas will go to Mercedes. They want a driver for one year. So who do they take? They take a driver who will take a one-year deal, knows the team, and experience, and prepare the seat for Antonelli,” Villeneuve explained.
“And then Toto will have to pay a team to put Antonelli somewhere for a year.”
The speculation surrounding the Mercedes seat has included several names, from Max Verstappen to Carlos Sainz, but each comes with caveats. Sainz, for example, is considered less likely to accept a mere one-year contract, making Bottas's candidacy more practical for Mercedes's interim plans.
Adding to the discussion, F1 analyst Karun Chandhok mentioned potential moves involving reserve driver Ollie Bearman to Haas, as well as Esteban Ocon's availability. Chandhok also expressed interest in Villeneuve’s unexpected prediction about Bottas: “I think Ollie Bearman will be at Haas. The team rate him highly. The second seat is up for grabs but Ocon is on the market. I am sure Bottas, Zhou, they’re knocking on the door, so one of those. I am interested in Jacques's theory - I haven't heard that before, the Bottas one. Maybe you know something we don’t?”
Despite the buzz, Villeneuve clarified that his views do not stem from insider information but are based on his understanding of the sport: “No, no. It’s just a feeling.”
Should Mercedes choose to bring back Bottas, it would serve a dual purpose: a known quantity in the team to stabilize the 2025 season, and a strategic placeholder as they prepare Antonelli for the future.