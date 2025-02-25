Red Bull Predicted to Reveal Real RB21 At This Time
Red Bull unveiled its 2025 challenger, the RB21, ahead of a filming day run at the Bahrain International Circuit. However, according to a trusted engineer on X, Dr Obbs, the final race-spec version of the RB21 will debut at the season’s first Grand Prix in Australia. Citing insider sources, he stated that Red Bull plans to reveal the fully developed RB21 in Melbourne on March 14, while the version currently running in Bahrain is a test-spec model.
Dr Obbs' theory emerged after he closely analyzed a photo of the RB21 in action in Bahrain. He pointed out that "the G-Line in the undercut is somewhat different" but expressed the need for side profile images for a more thorough assessment. Additional images from pre-season testing in Bahrain, running from February 26 to 28, could provide further clarity.
Dr Obbs hinted in the comment section of the post that Red Bull might have only addressed areas of the 2024 RB20 where it was necessary, thus the similar looking design. Regardless of the changes, the RB21 is the team's first car to be developed without the contribution of legendary designer Adrian Newey. The former chief technical officer of Red Bull, Newey, designed dominant cars in the current ground effect era that began in 2022 but parted ways with the team in May last year. He is set to join Aston Martin on March 3 as managing technical partner and shareholder.
Despite the absence of Newey, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is confident that his team is capable of producing a strong title contender car. He said after the 2024 season:
“This is the first time that Adrian [Newey] will have had absolutely no input into the car.
“That’s for the team to step up to that challenge.
“I’m confident they can do that. They've got strength and depth and we’ll see what the RB21 looks like when it's unveiled."
However, Red Bull encountered balance problems on the RB20 last year following Newey's exit announcement, which prevented it from winning the Constructors' Championship. The team's technical director Pierre Wache explained that the RB21 will be quick on specific circuits but acknowledged the challenge in extracting more performance. He said:
"For sure there will be some development and at some tracks, we will be quicker, but it is very, very difficult to find [performance].
"I don't know if you discussed with the others, but for us, it is [going to be] difficult.
"Looking at the visible aspect of the car, everybody has the same type of concept we did in 2022, with wider body work at the rear, but it is more about where you develop underneath the car, but we are here to do a job and to develop the car as the best we can.
"It is very frustrating for us when we don't win and everybody in the paddock has the same vision."