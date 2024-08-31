Valtteri Bottas Could Lose His Sauber Seat To This Up And Coming Driver - Report
Valtteri Bottas and F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto are reportedly in the running for the final available seat in Formula 1 at Sauber, which is set to transition into the Audi Works team by 2026, as per a report from Last Word On Sports. While Bottas is currently with the team, Audi, which is overseeing key management decisions, has left all options on the table.
The Sauber F1 team is the only outfit to have not scored a point so far in the current season, raising several questions about drivers and the team's C44 F1 car. While the underperformance is mainly attributed to Sauber's lack of upgrades as a result of managerial restructuring, the drivers continue to face troubles in securing a seat elsewhere.
Zhou Guanyu is said to be out of the race for the last available seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg, while Bottas' potential is still being assessed. What makes the Finn's signing more complicated is his insistence on signing a multi-year contract to secure his F1 career for a few more years. In addition, he is also eager to be a part of the Audi F1 project and a one-year contract won't see him being a part of the historic moment. Speaking about his preferences, Bottas told the media:
“I’m only interested in a multi-year contract.
“Because if I only sign for one year, I know that it probably won’t be easy [getting another contract] next year either. That’s not very interesting for my career.
“My priority is to be part of Audi. Since the announcement that the brand is coming to Formula 1, I have always shown my interest in this project.
“I have the experience, and I think that’s what the team needs.”
However, despite the 11-year F1 experience Bottas holds, Audi could likely opt for a junior driver considering that the team already has one experienced driver. Bortoleto, who is currently placed second in the F2 championship, is being considered seriously, and a decision will be made in the coming days. The 19-year-old Brazilian driver is being backed by Fernando Alonso's A14 Management Agency, dedicated to nurturing and managing promising young talent.
Bottas, who is 35 years old, recently revealed that talks related to his contract extension are expected to progress after the Italian Grand Prix. Chances are that Audi's new CTO and CEO, Mattia Binotto, will explore both options closely before zeroing in on one driver.
The 2025 season will witness the entry of three junior drivers, namely Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who will drive for Mercedes, Oliver Bearman for Haas, and Jack Doohan for Alpine. Sauber could settle into the trend by pitching a fourth junior on the F1 grid if it signs Bortoleto for the upcoming seasons.