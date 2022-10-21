Skip to main content
F1 Austin GP Track Guide - Where to stay, eat, and how to get there

Everything you need to know about travelling to and from the Circuit of Americas.

The Austin Grand Prix is one of the largest and most popular weekends of the F1 calendar, with 2021's weekend attracting over 400,000 fans to the track. This year, the track sold out of tickets "almost immediately", fully solidifying America's place in the motorsport. 

This comes as no surprise after it was confirmed the country will be adding Las Vegas alongside its Miami and Austin-based tracks for the 2023 season. But for now, this weekend is number one for many Americans. 

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas puts this down to Netflix's affect on the sport. Well, whatever it is, F1 is booming in the US, so let me give you a guide on how to make the most of the Austin Grand Prix. 

Where is the Austin GP?

The Austin Grand Prix is held at the Circuit of Americas (COTA). The track is found on the south-eastern outskirts of Austin, just 15 miles from downtown Austin and very close to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

It can be found just off the SH130 toll road  or from downtown via the I-35 south to highway 71 east

How to get there - By road or Public Transport?

The track has four large carparks if you choose to drive there. Each of these has a Park and Ride service available, too. We'd suggest joining your friends and family if you can fit everyone in one car to reduce your personal expense because you have to buy a pass from here, and this can be really pricey with 3-day parking starting from $195. 

If you deem this to be far too expensive or simply a waste of money, you can try the shuttle which, depending on where you catch it from, will cost around $100 for the whole weekend. You can buy these tickets here. 

Taxis are also available, and will cost around $30 from the airport. Austin Cab Company is one we trust: +1 512-478-2222

Where's the local airport?

The local airport is Bergstrom (airport code AUS). As mentioned before, it's very close to the track, but with it only being a very small airport, it's likely most travelers will have to transfer. Fortunately, South West Airlines operate here, so it's easy to get a low cost domestic flight to and from.

Our hotel recommendation is the Holiday Inn at Austin Airport. It's a 3-star hotel that offers comfortable accommodation, a pool, and lower prices that most will be able to swallow for a race weekend. Children under the age of 18 stay fro free as long as they share a room with their parents. 

Reviews are overall very good according to Google, and it's been featured in a list of the top 6 hotels in Austin where it was placed 5th. 

Prices start at around $400+ for a race weekend.

During your stay at the Circuit of Americas, you need to eat at Jasmine's Restaurant, a little hole-in-the-wall Mexican place that offers great food. Described by locals as a "hidden gem", this is a must-eat on your list.

Circuit of Americas also has it's own guide to on-track food, which you can find here

This article does not include any promotions or partnerships. It only includes the writer's opinions.

