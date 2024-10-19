4M Equine Ranch Announces Plan to Give Back to the Barrel Racing Industry
4M Equine Ranch, the passion and business of father/daughter duo, Darrell and Felicity Martin, has made several notable splashes over the past year. They burst into the public eye at the 2023 Pink Buckle Sale, purchasing over $1.5 million in horses.
Throughout the past twelve months, they have continued to make headlines with purchases of some of the best horses in the business. 4M now owns an impressive lineup, including proven senior stallions Epic Leader and Traffic Guy, as well as top performing mares, Teasin Dat Guy, Special For Tres PZ, and Lever Action.
Earlier this week, they made the following announcement on the 4M Equine Ranch Facebook page:
"𝟰𝗠 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗪𝗣𝗥𝗔 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗹 𝗥𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁
DECATUR, TX-OCTOBER 8, 2024 — 4M Equine Ranch is excited to announce a significant step in its ongoing support for the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and the sport of barrel racing. 4M has committed to donate the entry fees for all barrel racing competitors at future WPRA circuit finals events in all 12 regions.
“We believe in empowering these incredible athletes and supporting the sport we all love,” said Darrell Martin, 4M Equine Ranch owner. “By covering the entry fees for these finalists, we hope to alleviate some of the financial burden and allow them to focus on what they do best: competing.”
4M Equine Ranch continues to champion the growth of barrel racing and looks forward to cheering on all the competitors at the championship events.
"The WPRA is excited to continue to make advancements in the rodeo industry, and the support and partnership provided by 4M and By A Nose is astonishing," commented Vice President Heidi Schmidt.
"The WPRA looks forward to expanding the use of By A Nose at WPRA approved rodeos and events, and we wholeheartedly thank Mr. Martin for his generous donation of the ladies entry fees at all circuit finals."
The innovative By A Nose timing system will be in use at an expanded number of regional races in the future. Martin has partnered with By A Nose developer Alan Woodbury to promote the new technology that increases accuracy by utilizing four lasers instead of a single beam to capture a competitor's finish. To learn more about By A Nose, visit their website here: https://byanose.com/
For more information about 4M Equine Ranch and its initiatives, follow 4M and our stallions on social media or go to https://4mequine.com/"