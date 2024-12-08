Rodeo Daily

Arena, Aggregate, and Earnings Records: Numbers 2024 NFR Athletes Are Chasing

Records are made to be broken, so we see many of these numbers change every year. Which ones will fall this year?

With the exception of 2020 (due to COVID), the National Finals Rodeo has been held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas since 1985. There is a lot of history around this event and I wanted to put all those arena and earnings records in one place.

Arena and Aggregate Records

Bareback Riding

Arena Record

In 2018, Clayton Biglow rode C5 Rodeo's Virgil to a 93-point ride in round five. Biglow had never been on the horse before that night. He tied his record in 2019 aboard Northcott Macza's Stevie Knicks.

Aggregate Record

Biglow also holds the aggregate record with 886.5 points on ten rides in 2019.

Steer Wrestling

Arena Record

In 1986, Steve Duhon set the steer wrestling record with a 3.0 and Bryan Fields tied it in 2001.

Aggregate Record

Rope Myers holds the aggregate from 2001 as well, with 37.4 seconds on ten head.

Team Roping

Arena Record

There is currently a three-way tie for the fastest team roping run, at 3.3 seconds. Chad Masters and Jade Corkill first did it in 2009, Kaleb Driggers and junior Nogueira followed it in 2017, and Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp did it again in 2023.

Aggregate Record

With 53 seconds on ten head in 2022, Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith hold the aggregate.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Arena Record

Billy Etbauer rode Kesler Championship Rodeo's Cool Alley Dip to a 93-point ride in 2003 and 2004. In 2021, Stetson Wright tied that record aboard Cervi Championship Rodeo's Ricky Bobby.

Aggregate Record

The aggregate is also a tie at 876.5 points by Ryder Wright in 2020 and Zeke Thurston in 2022.

Tie Down Roping

Arena Record

Haven Meged broke the previous arena record (which was a 6.5 by Cody Ohl in 2003, Trevor Brazile in 2015, and Shad Mayfield in 2022) with a 6.4 in round 7 in 2023.

Aggregate Record

Meged also earned the aggregate record at 77.4 seconds on ten head in 2023.

Barrel Racing

Arena Record

In 2017, Hailey Kinsel and DM Sissy Hayday set the arena record with 13.11 seconds.

Aggregate Record

The aggregate belongs to 2021 World Champion, Jordon Briggs and Famous Lil Jet "Rollo," with 136.83 on ten runs in 2021.

Bull Riding

Arena Record

In 2001, Cody Hancock rode Diamond G Rodeo's Mister USA to a 96-point ride.

Aggregate Record

Norman Curry rode all ten bulls to an 800 point aggregate score in 1990.

Money Earned

There are two different earnings records that we keep tabs on each year - the regular season, not counting NFR earnings, and the full season, including the NFR.

Regular Season Earnings Records (NOT including NFR earnings)

All-Around: $459,621, Stetson Wright, 2023

Bareback Riding: $265,896, Keenan Hayes, 2023

Steer Wrestling: $193,430, Dalton Massey, 2023

Team Roping (Heading): $227,878, Kaleb Driggers, 2022

Team Roping (Heeling): $227,878, Junior Nogueira, 2022

Saddle Bronc Riding: $253,191, Sage Newman, 2022

Tie-down Roping: $280,405, Riley Webb, 2023

Barrel Racing: $270,563, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 2023

Bull Riding: $368,630, Stetson Wright, 2023

Single Season Earnings Records (including the NFR)

All-Around: $758,829, Stetson Wright, 2022

Bareback Riding: $434,050, Keenan Hayes, 2023

Steer Wrestling: $303,576, Tyler Waguespack, 2023

Team Roping (Heading): $340,708, Kaleb Driggers, 2022

Team Roping (Heeling): $340,708, Junior Nogueira, 2022

Saddle Bronc Riding: $456,356, Zeke Thurston, 2023

Tie-Down Roping: $452,852, Riley Webb, 2023

Barrel racing: $496,499, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 2023

Bull Riding: $595,414, Ky Hamilton, 2023

