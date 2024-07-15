Attendance Records Broken at Calgary Stampede
The Calgary Stampede, one of Canada's most iconic and celebrated events, has shattered its all-time attendance record in 2024, drawing over 1.4 million visitors. Records show 1,477,953 attended in 2024. This remarkable achievement surpasses the previous record set in 2012 of 1,409,371, highlighting the event's enduring appeal and significance. This truly was as billed, The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Several factors contributed to this record-breaking attendance. The event's extensive and varied programming appealed to a broad audience, literally offering something for everyone. The inclusion of more than 250 vendors, which is more than double the number from previous years, provided a wide array of attractions for visitors.
Additionally, favorable weather conditions, despite a heatwave, encouraged more people to participate in outdoor activities. The Stampede organizers ensured visitors had ample opportunities to cool down, including special plans for hydration and heat management.
The Calgary Herald reported that the Calgary Stampede President Will Osler was thrilled with the turnout.
“What an incredible turnout it’s been so far at the Calgary Stampede,” said Calgary Stampede President Will Osler.
“Our community has come out in force, and has embraced the community spirit and Western hospitality behind our annual celebration, both on and off park,” said Osler.
Tourism Calgary reported that the 10-day celebration generated approximately $282 million in economic impact, said Osler.
The 2024 Stampede featured many highlights that drew crowds, including the renowned Chuckwagon Races and the highly competitive rodeo events. Canadian cowboy Wyatt Gleeson captured attention with his impressive bull ride on Red Rocker, scoring an 86.5 and winning day money. World Champion Zeke Thurston, also a beloved Canadian cowboy, made headlines with his back-to-back wins in saddle bronc riding, scoring an impressive 88.5 on After Party.
Musical performances were another major draw, with artists like Ashlee McBryde headlining the Nashville North stage. The diversity of the musical lineup, featuring acts across various genres, ensured there was something for everyone.