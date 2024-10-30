Best Foot Forward: Justin & WPRA Recognize Rodeos with Best Footing
Over the past few years, we have seen a necessary and long-coming change in the expectations of ground conditions at rodeos. As the horses have become more high-powered and more valuable, competitors and committees alike recognize that safe ground is crucial to a fair race. While there is still work to be done and education is still needed in some areas, barrel racers appreciate the progress that is being made each year.
Tom Feller of Justin Boots saw the need for a way to focus on the health and well-being of the animals in rodeo and brought the idea to the WPRA. For the rodeo committees who have put their best foot forward to create the safest possible ground conditions, this program helps bring special recognition for that hard work.
Barrel horses are not the only ones who benefit from safe ground conditions. Any ground professional can explain in depth how safe ground for the barrel horses also benefits every other animal in the rodeo from hard-stopping tie down, breakaway, and heel horses to head horses turning while pulling a steer, bucking horses, and the cowboys who land on that ground in the rough stock events. If the ground is safe for a barrel horse to run and turn at top speed, it is also safer for every other animal and person in the rodeo.
The Justin Best Footing Award is voted on by the WPRA membership and Circuit Directors. In each circuit, the top three rodeos are honored, and a most improved. Cash bonuses, plaques, and Justin exotic boots are all up for grabs with these awards. There is also a drawing for an additional $1,500 bonus. At the WPRA Star Celebration in Las Vegas at the kickoff of the NFR, these committees will be awarded.
Badlands Circuit: First - Killdeer Mountain Roundup Rodeo (North Dakota), Second - Range Days Rodeo (Rapid City, South Dakota), Third - Black Hills Roundup (Belle Fourche, South Dakota), Most Improved - Black Hills Roundup (Belle Fourche, South Dakota)
California Circuit: First - California Rodeo Salinas, Second - King City Stampede, Third - Lakeside Rodeo, Most Improved - Old Santa Ynez Days
Columbia River Circuit: First - Basin City Freedom Rodeo (Washington), Second - Eugene Pro Rodeo (Oregon), Third - Ellensburg Rodeo (Washington), Most Improved - Mollalla Buckeroo Rodeo (Oregon)
First Frontier Circuit: First - Painted Pony Championship Rodeo (Lake Luzerne, New York), Second - Goshen Stampede (Connecticut), Third - Gerry Volunteer Firemen's Rodeo (New York), Most Improved - Cumberland County Fair & Rodeo (Maine)
Great Lakes Circuit: First - Pioneer City Pro Rodeo (Palestine, Illinois), Second - Buffalo Championship PRCA Rodeo (Minnesota), Third - Price County Rodeo (Phillips, Wisconsin), Most Improved - Stockton Lake PRCA Rodeo (Missouri)
Montana Circuit: First - Rosebud Treasure County Fair Rodeo (Forsyth), Second - Central Montana PRCA Rodeo (Lewiston), Third - Livingston Roundup, Most Improved - Bear Paw Roundup (Chinook)
Mountain States Circuit: First - Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series (Colorado), Second - Evanston Cowboy Days (Wyoming), Third - Greeley Stampede (Colorado), Most Improved - Cheyenne Frontier Days (Wyoming)
Prairie Circuit: First - Kansas' Biggest Rodeo (Phillipsburg), Second - Longford Rodeo (Kansas), Third - 101 Wild West rodeo (Ponca City, Oklahoma), Most Improved - Great Plains Stampede & Rodeo (Altus, Oklahoma)
Southeastern Circuit: First - Rotary Rodeo (Starkville, Mississippi), Second - Old Fort Days Rodeo (Fort Smith, Arkansas), Third - 4th Annual White County PRCA Rodeo (Searcy, Arkansas), Most Improved - Imboden PRCA Rodeo (Arkansas)
Texas Circuit: First - West Texas Fair & Rodeo (Abilene), Second - Cowboy Capital of the World (Stephenville), Third - Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo (Mercedes), Most Improved - Waller County Fair & Rodeo (Hempstead)
Turquoise Circuit: First - World's Oldest Rodeo (Prescott, Arizona), Second - Helzapoppin (Buckeye, Arizona), Third - The West Most Western Rodeo (Scottsdale, Arizona), Most Improved - Yuma Jaycee's Silver Spur Rodeo (Arizona)
Wilderness Circuit: First - Mountain Valley Stampede (Heber City, Utah), Second - Gooding Pro Rodeo (Idaho), Third - That Famous Preston Night Rodeo (Idaho), Most Improved - Lehi Round Up Rodeo (Utah)