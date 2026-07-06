Blistering Fast: Understanding Barrel Racing Standard Pattern Records

With a recent video circulating on social media of Sidnei Pereira Da Silva Junior and EF Eurus Ta Fame clocking a 16.052 on a standard pattern, we felt it may be a good time to do a deep dive on what barrel racing records mean — in the United States and internationally.

What Is a WPRA Standard Pattern?

A "standard pattern" is measured as 90 feet between barrels one and two, 105 feet between barrel one and barrel three and between barrel two and barrel three, and 60 feet from barrels one and two to the score line (the electric eye/timer line).

Standard patterns are very common throughout the summer professional rodeo season, as most outdoor arenas are able to accommodate a pattern of such large measurements. Over the past few years, we have seen countless 16-second runs on standard patterns in rodeo environments, an incredibly impressive feat.

Despite the ever-changing conditions of outdoor rodeos, with no control of the weather, and significantly harder to perfect ground conditions, the horsepower and top cowgirls continue to raise the bar.

Who Holds the Record?

This is where things become more nuanced. It depends on which record we are considering.

The WPRA Standard Pattern Record at a Professional Rodeo currently belongs to Makenna Shook and XV Mario, who dominated the Burley, Idaho, rodeo in 2025. Their time of 16.53 seconds set a new record for WPRA standard pattern measurements in a professional rodeo setting.

In 2015, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and the great mare KissKiss BangBang set the standard pattern record in America when they clocked a 16.479 during a barrel race at The Ranch in Loveland, Colo.

How Does Brazilian Barrel Racing Factor In?

One VERY important thing to note is that Brazilian standard patterns are measured from the outside of the barrel and WPRA measurements are taken from the center of the barrel, which does change the measurements.

According to the ABQM, a standard pattern is measured as 27.5 meters between barrel one and barrel two, measured from the outer edge (closest to the fence). The distance between barrels one and two to the third barrel is 32 meters, again measured from the outer edge. The distance between barrels one and two and the starting line is 18.3 meters.

WPRA measurements can be found above. Per the WPRA, the center of the barrel is positioned where the marker comes out of the ground.

In 2025, a new Brazilian record was set by Anderson Carreira and Black Cat Lider, who stopped the clock at 16.080 seconds.

That bar appears to have again been raised, this time by Sidnei Pereira Da Silva Junior and EF Eurus Ta Fame, with a 16.052.