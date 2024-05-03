'Chicken Hawk' Soars to Victory at the Idaho Barrel Futurity
The Idaho Barrel Futurity, held at the Idaho Horse Park in Nampa from April 26 to 28, showcased promising young equine talent vying for substantial cash prizes and awards across various categories. Among the highlights was the $10,000-added 2D Futurity, where Brandy McPhee and Cowboyundrtainfluenc, known affectionately as "Chicken Hawk," dominated by clinching victories in both rounds and the overall average out of a field of 80 contenders. Additionally, they secured a commendable sixth position in the 1D Open average, competing against 450 horses.
"Chicken Hawk," sired by Guys Casanova Cowboy, a son of Frenchmans Guy, and out of CM Undertainfluence, a direct daughter of Dash Ta Fame, boasts a pedigree that contributes to his exceptional performance. Owned by Trina Brown, the horse's success is attributed not only to his innate abilities but also to the collaborative effort of various professionals involved in his care, including farriers, veterinarians, trainers, and Brown herself.
According to Brown, "He is special because of all the people that are involved in his life. Everyone takes pride in their part of his well-being. From the farriers, vets, trainers, and me, his owner. Plus, he doesn’t know how special he is. He just goes and does his job."
Established as the oldest and largest barrel horse futurity and Open 5D barrel race in Idaho, the Idaho Barrel Futurity draws over 500 competitors from multiple states annually. With a rich history spanning over 50 years, the event continues to attract enthusiasts and participants alike. Organized by a dedicated team of volunteers, the race aims to foster grassroots growth in the sport, offering increased prize money, premium saddles, and honors to competitors each year.
Katie Haylett, President of the Idaho Barrel Futurity, emphasized the event's volunteer-driven nature, stating, "Our race is run by a non-paid, all-volunteer board. We are a group of 16 volunteers who work all year long to produce one of the largest races in the Northwest. We do this because we love this sport and want to share our passion with fellow racers. In the end, it's for the love of the game."
For more information about the Idaho Barrel Futurity, visit idahobarrelfuturity.com, and for full results from the race, visit saddlebook.com/events/6209.