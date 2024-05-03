Rodeo Daily

'Chicken Hawk' Soars to Victory at the Idaho Barrel Futurity

Brandy McPhee and Cowboyundrtainfluenc, known as "Chicken Hawk," claim top honors in the $10,000-added 2D Futurity, showcasing dominance at the renowned Idaho Barrel Futurity.

Madi Roelofsen

Brandy McPhee on Cowboyundrtainfluenc winning the Idaho Barrel Futurity.
Brandy McPhee on Cowboyundrtainfluenc winning the Idaho Barrel Futurity. / Photo by Stephanie Laird/Horsebug Photography, courtesy of Idaho Barrel Futurity

The Idaho Barrel Futurity, held at the Idaho Horse Park in Nampa from April 26 to 28, showcased promising young equine talent vying for substantial cash prizes and awards across various categories. Among the highlights was the $10,000-added 2D Futurity, where Brandy McPhee and Cowboyundrtainfluenc, known affectionately as "Chicken Hawk," dominated by clinching victories in both rounds and the overall average out of a field of 80 contenders. Additionally, they secured a commendable sixth position in the 1D Open average, competing against 450 horses.

"Chicken Hawk," sired by Guys Casanova Cowboy, a son of Frenchmans Guy, and out of CM Undertainfluence, a direct daughter of Dash Ta Fame, boasts a pedigree that contributes to his exceptional performance. Owned by Trina Brown, the horse's success is attributed not only to his innate abilities but also to the collaborative effort of various professionals involved in his care, including farriers, veterinarians, trainers, and Brown herself.

According to Brown, "He is special because of all the people that are involved in his life. Everyone takes pride in their part of his well-being. From the farriers, vets, trainers, and me, his owner. Plus, he doesn’t know how special he is. He just goes and does his job."

Established as the oldest and largest barrel horse futurity and Open 5D barrel race in Idaho, the Idaho Barrel Futurity draws over 500 competitors from multiple states annually. With a rich history spanning over 50 years, the event continues to attract enthusiasts and participants alike. Organized by a dedicated team of volunteers, the race aims to foster grassroots growth in the sport, offering increased prize money, premium saddles, and honors to competitors each year.

Katie Haylett, President of the Idaho Barrel Futurity, emphasized the event's volunteer-driven nature, stating, "Our race is run by a non-paid, all-volunteer board. We are a group of 16 volunteers who work all year long to produce one of the largest races in the Northwest. We do this because we love this sport and want to share our passion with fellow racers. In the end, it's for the love of the game."

For more information about the Idaho Barrel Futurity, visit idahobarrelfuturity.com, and for full results from the race, visit saddlebook.com/events/6209.


Published
Madi Roelofsen

MADI ROELOFSEN

Madi Roelofsen is a writer for Sports Illustrated's feature, Rodeo Daily. Madi not only writes about the western lifestyle and rodeo world but lives it daily. She attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, and competed in the barrel racing as part of their rodeo team. Roelofsen graduated in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in animal science. Madi enjoyed not only competing in rodeo events but also spectating the greatest sport on dirt. In 2017, while on vacation attending the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, she met her husband Tim Roelofsen. They got married a few years later in 2020. Tim had already established TVR Working Horses but together they grew their program and enjoy raising foals, training colts, barrel racing, team roping and standing their stallions (TVR Eye Needa Corona and CR Baron Bee Joy "Big Sexy") in both Texas and Iowa. They stay busy with the horses, farming alfalfa and raising their baby girl, Texi. Madi has always been passionate about horses, from learning about different bloodlines, breeding the foals themselves to training and competing. She expresses that passion within the articles she writes to open up the world of horses and rodeo to everyone.  Twitter-@Madi_Roelofsen  Facebook- @TVR Working Horses